Get £15 West End Tickets All Week For Black Friday!

TodayTix's Black Friday Sale is on! For one week only, get tickets from £15 to some of the top West End shows.

From Waitress to Death of a Salesman to Thriller to The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe, you'll find unbeatable deals on the shows you want to see.

Check out some of our top Black Friday deals below, and get tix from £15!

For a starry cast...Endgame

Beckett's brilliantly macabre comedy at the Old Vic stars Daniel Radcliffe, Alan Cumming, and Jane Horrocks. Performances begin in January, and we've got tickets for just £15!

For lots of laughs... The Comedy About A Bank Robbery

From the team who created The Play That Goes Wrong, The Comedy About a Bank Robbery is the funniest show in the West End, and you'll feel like you robbed a bank with tickets for just £15.

For the whole family...The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe

The acclaimed Leeds Playhouse production is now at the Bridge Theatre for a limited Christmas season, transporting audiences on an unforgettable journey into Narnia with tickets for just £15.

For immersive theatre...The Great Gatsby

Take a step into Gatsby's world with this immersive production adapting F. Scott Fitzgerald's seminal jazz-age novel, complete with red-hot music, bootleg liquor, the hedonistic pleasures of the Roaring Twenties, and £15 tickets.

For a festive evening... A Christmas Carol at the Old Vic

Matthew Warchus's smash-hit production, adapted by Jack Thorne, returns to the Old Vic for a truly magical Christmas season. Tickets are only £15 - even Scrooge would approve of that price!

For a little pop culture... FAME

Remember... remember... remember... The classic hit based on the iconic 1980s film, back for a limited time only. We have tickets for just £15!

For some moonwalking... Thriller Live

Seen by four million people around the world, this spectacular celebration of Michael Jackson's hits is now playing its final months in the West End. We have tickets for just £15 for Black Friday.

For a little mystery...Witness for the Prosecution

The magnificent surroundings of London's County Hall is the setting for this thrilling adaptation of Agatha Christie's gripping story of justice, passion, and betrayal. Tickets are a steal at just £15!

For a slice of musical theatre heaven... Waitress

Experience the heart-warming musical hit Waitress, the story of a small-town waitress with a dream to make pies and find happiness in her life. With tickets from just £15, this show is truly unmissable.

