Georgina Onuorah Will Play Dorothy in THE WIZARD OF OZ at The London Palladium This Summer

Georgina Onuorah will play the lead role of Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz this summer.

Georgina is currently playing Ado Annie in the critically acclaimed, multi-award-winning production of Oklahoma! (Wyndham's Theatre). She starred as Dorothy when The Wizard of Oz originally played at Curve, Leicester last year, and her other West End credits include Millennials (The Other Palace) and as Alternate Cinderella in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella (Gillian Lynne Theatre).

Georgina graduated from The Arts Educational School in 2020, where she was awarded the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation Scholarship.

Michael Harrison, the producer of the smash-hit Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, presents Curve's brand-new production of one of the world's most beloved musicals, beginning performances on Friday 23 June (Press Night: Thursday 6 July).

Georgina joins the previously announced principal cast of Jason Manford (who will play The Cowardly Lion), Ashley Banjo (The Tin Man), Dianne Pilkington (The Wicked Witch of the West), Louis Gaunt (The Scarecrow), Christina Bianco (Glinda The Good Witch) and Gary Wilmot as The Wizard/Professor Marvel.

The full cast is completed by Ben Thompson (as Toto), Annie Southall, Charlotte St.Croix, Claire O'Leary, Eamonn Cox, Emily Ann Potter, Geoff Aymer, Harrison Wilde, Jacqui Dubois, Jessica Daley, Jonathan Dryden Taylor, Lauren Stroud, Marley Fenton, Michael Lin and Sam Stones.

Michael Harrison said:

"It's thrilling to announce today that Georgina will play Dorothy in our new production of The Wizard of Oz. She is a rare talent with great warmth. When she first played the role in Leicester last year, her soaring rendition of Over The Rainbow brought the whole house to their feet. She completes our casting, and along with Jason, Ashley, Dianne, Louis and Christina, is going to ensure it will be a summer to remember at the Palladium."

Featuring the iconic original score from the Oscar-winning MGM film, including Over The Rainbow, Follow The Yellow Brick Road and We're Off To See the Wizard - with additional songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice - this spectacular production will be a magical experience for all the family.

Directed by Nikolai Foster (Billy Elliot The Musical, A Chorus Line) The Wizard of Oz has choreography by Shay Barclay, Set Designer is Colin Richmond, Projection Designer is Douglas O'Connell, Costume and Puppet Designer is Rachael Canning, Lighting Designer is Ben Cracknell, Sound Designer is Adam Fisher, Creative Consultant is Mark Kaufman, Musical Director and Musical Supervisor is George Dyer, Casting Director is Kay Magson CDG, Props Supervisor is Marcus Hall Props and Wigs, Hair and Makeup Designer is Elizabeth Marini.

Follow the yellow brick road next summer to The London Palladium!

Michael Harrison, Gavin Kalin with David Mirvish, Crossroads Live, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Nick Thomas, Rupert Gavin, Mallory Factor & Playing Field by arrangement with The Really Useful Group Limited, present the Curve production of The Wizard of Oz.