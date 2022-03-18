Gary Barlow's A DIFFERENT STAGE Will Come to the West End's Duke of York's Theatre in August

Acclaimed singer, songwriter, composer and producer, Gary Barlow is bringing his theatrical one man stage show, A Different Stage, to London's West End, with a string of dates announced today. He will perform at The Duke of York's Theatre from 30 August to 18 September, with tickets on sale Wednesday 23 March at 10am from adifferentstage.show.

To date, Gary has performed sold out performances of A Different Stage at The Brindley in Runcorn, Cheshire and the Lowry Quays Theatre in Salford. He's currently performing another sold out run at The Playhouse in Liverpool before he heads to Edinburgh's Royal Lyceum Theatre from 22 March. Limited tickets are available for select dates in Edinburgh from adifferentstage.show.

A Different Stage, which Gary Barlow created with his long-time friend and collaborator, Tim Firth, is an intimate evening with Gary, as he recounts, with humour, some tears and unflinching honesty, his life story. Of course, along the way, there will be some music, but some of which will be a surprise to many.

Gary said: "I've thoroughly enjoyed performing 'A Different Stage' at venues across the country for the past few months. Bringing it to London is a dream come true and The Duke of York's Theatre is the perfect setting for this story."

Gary Barlow is one of Britain's most successful songwriters and record producers. As part of the group Take That, he has won eight BRIT Awards and sold over 45 million records. Aside from his achievements with Take That, he has also co-written and produced music for other renowned artists including Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Elton John and Robbie Williams.

In more recent years, Gary has also turned his attention to the world of theatre, composing the score for the hugely successful production of Finding Neverland, working alongside Tim Firth on Calendar Girls The Musical, and collaborating with Tim and his Take That bandmates on The Band, a record-breaking stage musical currently being adapted into a feature film.

A Different Stage is directed by Tim Firth, with design by Es Devlin, lighting by Bruno Poet and sound design by Gareth Tucker.