Gaiety Musical Theatre Festival Teams Up with The Theatre Cafe in April 2023

The one-of-a-kind festival will host a Theatre Cafe pop up and merchandise stall, with an open mic, specialty cocktails and more. 

Dec. 02, 2022  
The highly anticipated Gaiety Musical Theatre Festival, the first outdoor music festival dedicated to musical theatre in the UK, is teaming up with The Theatre Cafe for its launch in April 2023. The one-of-a-kind festival will host a Theatre Cafe pop up and merchandise stall, with an open mic, specialty cocktails and more. The Theatre Cafe will also be a ticket sales agent for the Festival at a later date as part of their partnership.

The Theatre Cafe is a popular, multi-award-winning West End hot spot, with theatrical memorabilia, performances from West End and Broadway stars, open mics and stagey cocktails. They have recently launched their exciting theatrical dining experience, The Theatre Cafe Diner. The Theatre Cafe pop up at Gaiety Festival will be home to an open mic for festivalgoers to join in the musical fun, as well as themed drinks, for an ultra stagey experience at the Festival. Their merchandise stall will be located in the theatre village at the Festival. The Gaiety Festival and The Theatre Cafe partnership is a match made in stagey heaven, and the perfect addition for festivalgoers to experience a day dedicated to all things musical!

The epic multi-stage festival will bring together some of the biggest West End and Broadway stars for a day packed with musical theatre performances and experiences. With two professional stages, a silent disco, theatre village, backstage hub, community bandstand, a funfair and food and drink stalls, Gaiety Musical Theatre Festival promises to be a must for any musical theatre fan. The Festival is launching with a limited £25 Early Bird ticket offer, the perfect gift for loved ones (or yourself) who are big stagey fans!

The headliners of Gaiety Musical Theatre Festival will be: Marisha Wallace (Oklahoma!; Waitress; Hairspray); Kerry Ellis (Anything Goes; We Will Rock You; Wicked); Collabro, in one of their last-ever performances; Lee Mead (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat; Wicked; Legally Blonde: The Musical); Cassidy Janson (& Juliet; Beautiful: The Carol King Musical; Avenue Q); Lauren Samuels (Bend It Like Beckham; Grease; We Will Rock You) and Sophie Evans (Wicked; The Wizard of Oz; Lord of the Dance). The amazing line up will perform their favourite musical theatre songs on the Main Stage, accompanied by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra (Royal Albert Hall; London Palladium; Dominion Theatre).

Festivalgoers can sing along with their favourite musical stars on the Main Stage, dance the day away to their favourite Broadway belters in the silent disco tent, browse a wide variety of independent and official show merchandise in the theatre village, and get involved with an exciting programme of events and activities across the 20-acre site. There are more acts, events and activities to still be announced.

Mike Wilson, producer of Gaiety Festival says, No trip to the West End is complete without a visit to The Theatre Cafe, therefore it makes sense that the stagiest place in London will be popping up in Warwickshire next year at the UK's first outdoor musical theatre festival. We are delighted to be partnering with the amazing team at The Theatre Cafe and look forward to seeing all the theatrical delights they have in store for Gaiety Festival 2023!

The Theatre Cafe comments, The Theatre Cafe loves to support the theatre industry in any way we can, so when we were approached to partner with the Gaiety Musical Theatre Festival, it was an offer we couldn't refuse. This looks set to become a must attend event for any theatre fan, so we are pleased to be able to offer a bit of our stagey magic to Warwickshire next year!

The outdoor Gaiety Festival will bring the best of musical theatre to the stunning grounds of Ragley Hall Warwickshire, a magnificent stately home near Shakespeare's birthplace, Stratford-upon-Avon. Alongside standard, family, and VIP tickets, there will be return travel packages from Birmingham, London, Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwick, Worcestershire and Coventry from Gaiety Festival's Official Coach Partner, Big Green Coach, so musical fans from around the country can easily get to Ragley Hall.




More Hot Stories For You


