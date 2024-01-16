GUYS & DOLLS Reveals New Cast Members Ahead of First Anniversary

The musical opened on 14 March 2023, marking Hytner’s first musical presented at the Bridge Theatre.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

POPULAR

Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway Photo 1 Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway
TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April Photo 2 TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April
Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90'S MUSICAL Photo 3 Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90'S MUSICAL
Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host The Stage Awards 2024 Photo 4 Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host the Stage Awards 2024

Guys & Dolls - Standing/Immersive Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: £25
Cast
Photos
Videos
GUYS & DOLLS Reveals New Cast Members Ahead of First Anniversary

Nicholas Hytner’s critically acclaimed immersive production, Guys & Dolls has announced its lineup of new cast members ahead of their first anniversary.

Owain Arthur (The History Boys, One Man, Two Guvnors, The Lord of the Rings) will star as Nathan Detroit and Timmika Ramsay (Moulin Rouge, Cinderella) as the new Miss Adelaide. George Ioannides (An Officer and a Gentleman, Annie, MAMMA MIA!) will continue his lead role as Sky Masterson, and Celinde Schoenmaker (Howard Goodall's Love Story, Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera) will continue playing Sarah Brown.

Other additions to the cast include Jonathan Andrew Hume (Come from Away; nominated for Best British Actor in a Musical at the Black British Theatre Awards) playing Nicely-Nicely Johnson, Ryan Pidgen (Matilda (for the RSC), Man of La Mancha, The Wind in the WiIlows) as Benny Southstreet, Tori Scott (The Cher Show, Cotton Candy and Cocaine in NYC) as General Cartwright, Niall Buggy (To Kill A Mockingbird, Juno and The Paycock, Rough Crossing) as Arvide Abernathy, TJ Lloyd as Rusty Charlie and Dashaun Vegas as Harry the Horse.

Continuing in the cast, Iroy Abesamis (Swing), Cornelius Clarke (Lieutenant Brannigan), Cameron Johnson (Big Jule), Saffi Needham (Ensemble), James Revell (Swing), Charlotte Scott (Swing, Co-Dance Captain), and Dale White (Swing, Dance Captain, Fight Captain) will be joined by new ensemble cast members; Katie Bradley, Tanisha-Mae Brown, Filippo CoffanoEamonn Cox, Kamilla Fernandes, Alex Given, Lucie Horsfall, Hollie Jane Stephens, Dominic Lamb, Siân Nathaniel-James, Sophie Pourret, Nathan Rigg, Pierce Rogan and Samuel Routley.

Guys & Dolls – a musical fable of Broadway, based on the story and characters of Damon Runyon – opened on 14 March 2023, marking Hytner’s first musical presented at the Bridge Theatre. The award-winning musical takes its audience on a whirlwind adventure from Broadway to Havana. In November 2023, the production won Best Musical at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards.  

Photo Credit: Craig Sugden





RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: New Character Images Released for HADESTOWN in the West End Photo
Photos: New Character Images Released for HADESTOWN in the West End

New character images have been released from the multi award-winning Hadestown, which will open at the Lyric Theatre, London with performances from Saturday 10 February 2024. See all the photos here!

2
Onsale Now: The West End Transfer of TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Photo
Onsale Now: The West End Transfer of TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)

Dougal is a naive, impossibly upbeat Brit, flying to New York for his Dad’s second wedding. The Dad he’s never known. Waiting for him at the airport is Robin, the sister of the bride. She’s a native New Yorker, she’s late for work, and she doesn’t have time to stop and see the sights.

3
Cush Jumbo: Audience Behaviour Has “Got Weirder as Time Has Gone On” Photo
Cush Jumbo: Audience Behaviour Has “Got Weirder as Time Has Gone On”

Actor Cush Jumbo has said that audience behaviour generally has “got weirder as time has gone on”.

4
Late Night Jazz Series Returns to the Royal Albert Hall Photo
Late Night Jazz Series Returns to the Royal Albert Hall

The Royal Albert Hall’s Late Night Jazz series is set to return to the venue’s Elgar Room this month, with five shows covering a range of sub-genres, from swing, jive and funk to Latin, Indian and free-form jazz. Performers include award-winning pianist Robert Mitchell’s trio Epiphany 3, Latin jazz duo Pisco Sour and versatile trombonist Laura Impallomeni with her quintet, among others.

More Hot Stories For You

VIDEO: Gloria Onitiri Performs 'Our Lady Of The Underground' From HADESTOWN in the West EndVIDEO: Gloria Onitiri Performs 'Our Lady Of The Underground' From HADESTOWN in the West End
VIDEO: Anaïs Mitchell Sings 'Flowers' at the HADESTOWN West End Launch EventVIDEO: Anaïs Mitchell Sings 'Flowers' at the HADESTOWN West End Launch Event
TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in AprilTWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April
Video: First Look at All New Clips From THE WITCHES at the National TheatreVideo: First Look at All New Clips From THE WITCHES at the National Theatre

Videos

Gloria Onitiri Performs 'Our Lady Of The Underground' From HADESTOWN in the West End Video
Gloria Onitiri Performs 'Our Lady Of The Underground' From HADESTOWN in the West End
Anaïs Mitchell Sings 'Flowers' at the HADESTOWN West End Launch Event Video
Anaïs Mitchell Sings 'Flowers' at the HADESTOWN West End Launch Event
First Look at All New Clips From THE WITCHES at the National Theatre Video
First Look at All New Clips From THE WITCHES at the National Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
WICKED
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Recommended For You