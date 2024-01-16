GUYS & DOLLS Reveals New Cast Members Ahead of First Anniversary

Nicholas Hytner’s critically acclaimed immersive production, Guys & Dolls has announced its lineup of new cast members ahead of their first anniversary.

Owain Arthur (The History Boys, One Man, Two Guvnors, The Lord of the Rings) will star as Nathan Detroit and Timmika Ramsay (Moulin Rouge, Cinderella) as the new Miss Adelaide. George Ioannides (An Officer and a Gentleman, Annie, MAMMA MIA!) will continue his lead role as Sky Masterson, and Celinde Schoenmaker (Howard Goodall's Love Story, Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera) will continue playing Sarah Brown.

Other additions to the cast include Jonathan Andrew Hume (Come from Away; nominated for Best British Actor in a Musical at the Black British Theatre Awards) playing Nicely-Nicely Johnson, Ryan Pidgen (Matilda (for the RSC), Man of La Mancha, The Wind in the WiIlows) as Benny Southstreet, Tori Scott (The Cher Show, Cotton Candy and Cocaine in NYC) as General Cartwright, Niall Buggy (To Kill A Mockingbird, Juno and The Paycock, Rough Crossing) as Arvide Abernathy, TJ Lloyd as Rusty Charlie and Dashaun Vegas as Harry the Horse.

Continuing in the cast, Iroy Abesamis (Swing), Cornelius Clarke (Lieutenant Brannigan), Cameron Johnson (Big Jule), Saffi Needham (Ensemble), James Revell (Swing), Charlotte Scott (Swing, Co-Dance Captain), and Dale White (Swing, Dance Captain, Fight Captain) will be joined by new ensemble cast members; Katie Bradley, Tanisha-Mae Brown, Filippo Coffano, Eamonn Cox, Kamilla Fernandes, Alex Given, Lucie Horsfall, Hollie Jane Stephens, Dominic Lamb, Siân Nathaniel-James, Sophie Pourret, Nathan Rigg, Pierce Rogan and Samuel Routley.

Guys & Dolls – a musical fable of Broadway, based on the story and characters of Damon Runyon – opened on 14 March 2023, marking Hytner’s first musical presented at the Bridge Theatre. The award-winning musical takes its audience on a whirlwind adventure from Broadway to Havana. In November 2023, the production won Best Musical at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards.

Photo Credit: Craig Sugden