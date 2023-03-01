GUYS & DOLLS Leads our Top Ten London Shows for March

Click Here for More on LONDON TOP 10

Spring is finally here and March is filled to bursting with some incredible shows. From Nicholas Hytner's new take on a classic musical to the return of London's most-wanted musical to Sheridan Smith and James Norton's return to the stage to Danny Lee Wynter's debut play; the West End is the place to catch some brilliant new productions.

1. Guys & Dolls, Bridge Theatre

Featuring a mouth-watering cast, including Daniel Mays, Cedric Neal, Andrew Richardson, Celinde Schoenmaker and Marisha Wallace, Nicholas Hytner's Guys & Dolls is one of the most anticipated shows of the year.

There will be the option to stand right in the centre of the action and move around the stage area with immersive tickets, or sit close to the action.

Featuring the Broadway classics "Luck Be a Lady", "Sit Down You Are Rocking The Boat", "Adelaide's Lament", "Guys & Dolls", this promises to be one of the hottest tickets in town.

Guys & Dolls is at The Bridge Theatre from 3 March. Book tickets here.

2. Shirley Valentine, Duke of York's Theatre

Shirley Valentine is the joyous, life-affirming story of the woman who got lost in marriage and motherhood. Willy Russell's iconic one-woman play returns to the West End, directed by Matthew Dunster.

National treasure Sheridan Smith takes on the eponymous role of the woman who talks to the kitchen wall whilst cooking her husband's chips and egg. But Shirley still has a secret dream. And in her bag, an airline ticket. One day she may just leave a note saying: 'Gone! Gone to Greece.'

Shirley Valentine is at the Duke of York's Theatre until 3 June. Book tickets here.

3. Bonnie & Clyde, Garrick Theatre

London's most wanted musical returns! Frances Mayli McCann and Jordan Luke Gage return for a limited West End season of the cult-sensation Bonnie & Clyde following a sell-out run at The Arts Theatre.

Featuring music by Tony® nominee Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Tony® and Oscar® winner Don Black, a book by Emmy® Award nominee Ivan Menchell, and directed by Nick Winston. Fearless, shameless, and alluring, Bonnie & Clyde is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire nation.

Bonnie & Clyde is at the Garrick Theatre from 4 March - 20 May. Book tickets here.

4. Marjorie Prime, Menier Chocolate Factory

Jordan Harrison was a 2015 Pulitzer Prize finalist for Marjorie Prime. In this richly spare, wondrous play, Harrison explores the mysteries of human identity and the limits - if any - of what technology can replace.

It's the age of artificial intelligence, and 85-year-old Marjorie - a jumble of disparate, fading memories - has a handsome new companion who's programmed to feed the story of her life back to her. What would we remember, and what would we forget, if given the chance?

Marjorie Prime is at the Menier Chocolate Factory from 3 March - 6 May. Book tickets here.

5. Further than the Furthest Thing, Young Vic

Based on real events on the island of Tristan da Cunha, Jennifer Tang's visionary interpretation of Zinnie Harris's Award-winning modern classic is a story of a community haunted by its past and under threat from a modern world in crisis.

Starring the magnificent Jenna Russell; on a remote Volcanic Island in the middle of the Atlantic, a community has lived undisturbed for centuries, defying the swirling currents of modernity and capitalism. Cut off and exposed to the elements, their survival has created a complex bind with their land. But when one of the inhabitants brings an outsider to the island, their way of life is changed forever.

Further than the Furthest Thing is at the Young Vic from 9 March - 29 April. Book tickets here.

6. Accidental Death of an Anarchist, Lyric Hammersmith

A razor-sharp satire, Tom Basden's wickedly hilarious adaptation relocates Dario Fo's classic farce to contemporary London and features a show-stopping performance from Daniel Rigby, as the Maniac.

An Anarchist has fallen to his death from a police station window. But did he jump or was he thrown?

Accidental Death of an Anarchist is at the Lyric Hammersmith from 18 March - 8 April. Book tickets here.

7. BLACK SUPERHERO, Royal Court

All eyes are on The Royal Court Theatre this March for Danny Lee Wynter's debut play, BLACK SUPERHERO, directed by Daniel Evans. A brutal, unflinching and funny portrait of one man's life spiralling out of control, in an age where our idols are Kings and our superheroes Gods.

David is in love with King. But King is a superhero. After an unexpected encounter David plunges himself into a world of sex, drugs and hero worship in the hope of being rescued, until fantasy and reality merge with devastating consequences.

BLACK SUPERHERO is at the Royal Court from 14 March - 29 April. Book tickets here.

8. A Little Life, Harold Pinter Theatre

Visionary director Ivo van Hove stages the English language premiere of A Little Life, his acclaimed production of the million-copy bestseller by Hanya Yanagihara.

With a stellar cast featuring James Norton, Luke Thompson, Omari Douglas and Zach Wyatt, the epic story follows four college friends in New York City: aspiring actor Willem, successful architect Malcolm, struggling artist JB, and prodigious lawyer Jude.

As ambition, addiction, and pride threaten to pull the group apart, they always find themselves bound by their love for Jude and the mysteries of his past.

But when those secrets come to light, they finally learn that to know Jude St Francis is to understand the limitless potential of love in the face of life.

A Little Life is at the Harold Pinter Theatre from 25 March - 18 June. Book tickets here.

9. For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy, Apollo Theatre

Father figures and fashion tips. Lost loves and jollof rice. African empires and illicit sex. Good days and bad days. Six young Black men meet for group therapy, and let their hearts - and imaginations - run wild.

For Black Boys is located on the threshold of joyful fantasy and brutal reality: a world of music, movement, storytelling and verse - where six men clash and connect in a desperate bid for survival.

Following its sold out runs at The Royal Court Theatre and New Diorama Theatre, the award winning For Black Boys Who Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy transfers to the West End for a limited six week run.

For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy is at the Apollo Theatre from 25 March - 7 May. Book tickets here.

10. Creature by Akram Khan, Sadler's Wells

Inspired by Woyzeck with shadows of Frankenstein, English National Ballet's production of Creature by Akram Khan is an unearthly tale of exploitation and human frontiers, set in a derelict former Arctic research station.

Khan immerses us in a future that is closer than we think, revealing an unearthly tale of exploitation and abandonment. His hypnotic choreography sees dancers glitching, flowing and marching to a compulsive score by Vincenzo Lamagna, which blends electronic sounds, speech and a live orchestra.

Creature by Akram Khan is at Sadler's Wells from 23 March - 1 April. Book tickets here.