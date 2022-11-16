GOOD, Starring David Tennant, Comes to Cinemas in 2023

Good, starring David Tennant, will be broadcast to cinemas around the world from National Theatre Live in 2023. The production will be screened in cinemas in the UK and Ireland beginning on Thursday 20 April 2023 and across the globe from Thursday 15 June.

Learn more at https://www.ntlive.com/

Dominic Cooke's new production of C.P. Taylor's GOOD also stars Elliot Levey, and Sharon Small, with Jim Creighton, Rebecca Bainbridge, Izaak Cainer, Jamie Cameron, Edie Newman, Lizzie Schenk and George Todicã.

David Tennant (Doctor Who) makes a much-anticipated return to the West End in a blistering reimagining of one of Britain's most powerful, political plays.

As the world faces its Second World War, John Halder, a good, intelligent German professor, finds himself pulled into a movement with unthinkable consequences.

Olivier Award-winner Dominic Cooke (Follies) directs C.P. Taylor's timely tale, with a cast that also features Elliot Levey (Coriolanus) and Sharon Small (The Bay). Filmed live from the Harold Pinter Theatre in London.

Produced by Fictionhouse and Playful Productions, GOOD plays a strictly limited 11-week season at the Harold Pinter Theatre until Saturday 24 December 2022.