Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

GOOD, Starring David Tennant, Comes to Cinemas in 2023

GOOD plays a strictly limited 11-week season at the Harold Pinter Theatre until Saturday 24 December 2022.

Nov. 16, 2022  
GOOD, Starring David Tennant, Comes to Cinemas in 2023

Good, starring David Tennant, will be broadcast to cinemas around the world from National Theatre Live in 2023. The production will be screened in cinemas in the UK and Ireland beginning on Thursday 20 April 2023 and across the globe from Thursday 15 June.

Learn more at https://www.ntlive.com/

Dominic Cooke's new production of C.P. Taylor's GOOD also stars Elliot Levey, and Sharon Small, with Jim Creighton, Rebecca Bainbridge, Izaak Cainer, Jamie Cameron, Edie Newman, Lizzie Schenk and George Todicã.

David Tennant (Doctor Who) makes a much-anticipated return to the West End in a blistering reimagining of one of Britain's most powerful, political plays.

As the world faces its Second World War, John Halder, a good, intelligent German professor, finds himself pulled into a movement with unthinkable consequences.

Olivier Award-winner Dominic Cooke (Follies) directs C.P. Taylor's timely tale, with a cast that also features Elliot Levey (Coriolanus) and Sharon Small (The Bay). Filmed live from the Harold Pinter Theatre in London.

Produced by Fictionhouse and Playful Productions, GOOD plays a strictly limited 11-week season at the Harold Pinter Theatre until Saturday 24 December 2022.



Vicki Manser, Tom Francis, and More Will Lead London Workshops of SUPERYOU Ahead of West E Photo
Vicki Manser, Tom Francis, and More Will Lead London Workshops of SUPERYOU Ahead of West End Transfer
New rock musical SUPERYOU, with book, music and lyrics by Lourds Lane, has found its full cast for the London workshops starting on 22 November, with presentation performances on 7 and 8 December ahead of a West End transfer.
The Arts Foundation Announces Saadi Soudavar As Chair Photo
The Arts Foundation Announces Saadi Soudavar As Chair
Saadi Soudavar has been appointed Chair of The Arts Foundation and takes over the role from Howell James CBE, as he comes to the end of his five-year term.
Photos: First Look at Deli Segal in PICKLE at the Park Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at Deli Segal in PICKLE at the Park Theatre
After captivating audiences during its sold-out performances in May, Pickle shares production photos as it begins performances at Park Theatre this November as part of the Make Mine A Double Festival.
Review: HERE, Southwark Playhouse Photo
Review: HERE, Southwark Playhouse
It all sounds quite dramatic on paper, but the piece becomes a relentless plod-along. It’s plotless and paceless. The characters are irredeemably broken and unchanged by their time on stage. Monica is an alcoholic, Jess is having an existential crisis, Jeff is a church-going gambler, and Matt’s grief for his mother rules his apathetic life.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look At LA CLIQUE At Spiegeltent in Leicester SquarePhotos: First Look At LA CLIQUE At Spiegeltent in Leicester Square
November 15, 2022

See photos of the world-renowned, Olivier Award winning La Clique which has officially opened in the majestic Spiegeltent in Leicester Square. Check out the new images below!
WICKIES: THE VANISHING MEN OF EILEAN MOR Will Open In London This MonthWICKIES: THE VANISHING MEN OF EILEAN MOR Will Open In London This Month
November 15, 2022

Written by Paul Morrissey, Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor, opens at the Park Theatre on St Andrew's Day, Wednesday 30th November 2022 and runs until Saturday 31st December 2022.
Tabby Lamb's HAPPY MEAL Comes to Brixton House in February 2023Tabby Lamb's HAPPY MEAL Comes to Brixton House in February 2023
November 15, 2022

Following a successful premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022 at the Traverse Theatre, with a subsequent UK tour and hot on the heels of runs at Sydney and Perth Festivals, Happy Meal is heading to London for a three week run at Brixton House from February 21st to 10th March 2023.
MRS DOUBTFIRE The Musical Will Open in the West End in May 2023MRS DOUBTFIRE The Musical Will Open in the West End in May 2023
November 15, 2022

New comedy musical Mrs. Doubtfire, based on the iconic movie, will open in the West End next Summer. The production will begin performances at the newly refurbished Shaftesbury Theatre from Friday 12 May 2023, with a Press Night on Thursday 22 June. Mrs. Doubtfire will introduce Gabriel Vick (Avenue Q) as Daniel Hillard.
English National Ballet Presents THE NUTCRACKER and SWAN LAKE At The London Coliseum This WinterEnglish National Ballet Presents THE NUTCRACKER and SWAN LAKE At The London Coliseum This Winter
November 15, 2022

English National Ballet continues its annual festive tradition this Christmas, presenting Nutcracker at the London Coliseum from 15 December 2022 - 7 January 2023 followed by Swan Lake from 12 - 22 January 2023.