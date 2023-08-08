GHOST STORIES BY CANDLELIGHT Extends Tour, Including Non-Traditional Theatre Venues

HighTide has announced a further 12 venues for the East of England tour of Ghost Stories by Candlelight to include performances at non-traditional theatre spaces including atmospheric pubs, churches, and museums aiming to preserve and celebrate the tradition of storytelling in these buildings.

HighTide's first tour under new Artistic Director Clare Slater, which begins previews on 13 October at Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds, will now conclude at the Station Pub, Framlingham on 12 November, before a London run at Sam Wanamaker Playhouse at Shakespeare's Globe from 23 -25 November.

The East of England has a large rural population, with the percentage of those living in rural areas in Suffolk, Cambridgeshire, and Norfolk all approaching 50%, and public transportation links lacking outside of the larger towns and cities. HighTide aims to reach these rural areas with this extension, by touring new writing directly to the local communities. Presenting a modern twist on the ghost stories genre, traditionally strong in East Anglia, in historic and community spaces convenient for audiences who are less able to attend traditional theatre venues.

Clare Slater, Artistic Director of HighTide said today, "I'm beyond thrilled that we've been able to extend the tour of Ghost Stories by Candlelight this autumn. This production is now not only playing mainstage theatre spaces in cities across the East of England, but also visiting gloriously spooky non-theatre spaces in towns and villages too. From pubs in Manningtree, Framlingham and Woodbridge, to museums in Leiston, Thetford and Stowmarket – and more besides. These buildings have always been at the heart of rural towns and villages - landmarks that loom large in the local psyche providing a framework that holds communities together. It seems fitting that we are upholding the tradition of telling ghostly stories by bringing this dramatic evening of contemporary retellings to audiences, wherever they live, across the whole of East Anglia.”

Ghost Stories by Candlelight is supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England, generously supported by East Suffolk Council, and sponsored by Adnams.

Gather close for a candlelit evening of chilling, contemporary tales, and haunting new folk music from the 'Witch Counties' of East Anglia. What happens when the ghosts of the past creep up on us today?

Kelly Jones's theatre credits include When You See Me (Scottee and Friends), BUMP (New Wolsey Theatre), Room to Escape (BBC Arts), Comma (Sherman Theatre), Garden Paradiso (Mercury Theatre), The People's Platform (Common Wealth Theatre).

Shamser Sinha's theatre credits include Our White Skoda Octavia (Eastern Angles, Derby Theatre and UK tour), Three Sat Under the Bunyan Tree (Polka Theatre, Tara Theatre and UK tour), Khadija is 18 (Finborough Theatre), The Dissidents (Kiln Theatre young company).

Nicola Werenowska's theatre credits include The Secret Garden (Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds), The Paradis Files (Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, UK tour), Silence and Hidden (Mercury Theatre Colchester, tour), Guesthouse (Sir John Mills Theatre, Ipswich, East of England tour), Tu I Teraz (Hampstead Theatre, tour).

Georgia Shackleton is a folk singer and musician best known for working with traditional material from East Anglia. Her self-penned songs and traditional re-workings achieving national radio play on BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 4, BBC 6 music and a BBC 3 live session.

Elayce Ismail has previously worked with HighTide directing Girls (Aldeburgh Festival, Soho Theatre, UK tour). Her theatre credits include Calvino Nights (Minack Theatre), Love and Other Acts of Violence (Donmar Warehouse), Shedding a Skin (Soho Theatre), Nanjing (Shakespeare's Globe), Under Milk Wood, The War of the Worlds (Northern Stage), Stay Another Song (Young Vic). Her opera credits include 4:48 Psychosis I (Paris Philharmonic), Our Dark Side and The Moon (Royal Opera House), They Whisper Don't Gaze at the Stars… (English National Opera) and for film, Nanjing, AMAZON, and Simone.

Tour Dates

Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds

Friday 13 October

Box office: 01284 769505 / https://theatreroyal.org/

Christchurch Mansion, Ipswich

Saturday 14 October

Tel: 01206 282931 / https://ipswich.cimuseums.org.uk/visit/christchurch-mansion/

Long Shop, Leiston

Tuesday 17 October

Box office: 01728 832189 / https://www.longshopmuseum.co.uk/

Mercury Theatre, Colchester

Wednesday 18 October

Box office: 01206 573948 / https://mercurytheatre.co.uk/

Dragon Hall, Norwich

Thursday 19 October

Box office: 01603 877177 / https://nationalcentreforwriting.org.uk/

Two Sisters Arts Centre, Felixstowe

Friday 20 October

Tel: 01394 279613 / http://twosistersarts.co.uk/

The Pumphouse, Aldeburgh

Saturday 21 October

Tickets available through HighTide / https://hightide.org.uk/

The Seagull, Lowestoft

Tuesday 24 October

Box office: 01502 289726 / https://theseagull.co.uk/

The Brewery Tap, Peterborough

Wednesday 25 October

Tickets available through HighTide / https://hightide.org.uk/

Cambridge Junction

Thursday 26 October

Box office: 01223 511511 / https://www.junction.co.uk/

St Georges, Great Yarmouth

Friday 27 October

Box office: 01493 331484 / https://www.stgeorgestheatre.com/

The Ancient House Museum Thetford

Saturday 28 October matinee

Tel: 01603493625 / https://norfolk-museums.arttickets.org.uk/ancient-house

Manningtree, Red Lion, Tendring

Tuesday 31 October

Tickets available through HighTide / https://hightide.org.uk/

Food Museum, Stowmarket

Wednesday 1 November

Tickets available through HighTide / https://hightide.org.uk/

Monks Barn, Harlow

Friday 3 November, 7pm

Tel: 01375 891592 / https://www.yeoldeploughhouse.co.uk/

The Froize Pub, Woodbridge

Friday 10 November

Tel: 01394 450282 / https://froize.co.uk/product/ghost-stories-by-candlelight-friday-10th-november-2023/

King's Lynn Corn Exchange

Thursday 2 November

Box office: 01553 764864 / https://kingslynncornexchange.co.uk/

Sheringham Little Theatre

Saturday 4 November

Box office: 01263 822347 / https://sheringhamlittletheatre.com/

Wingfield Barns, Suffolk

Wednesday 8 November

Tickets available through HighTide / https://hightide.org.uk/

Wells Maltings, Norfolk

Thursday 9 November

Box office: 01328 710885 / https://www.wellsmaltings.org.uk/

King's Head, Woodbridge

Saturday 11 November

Tickets available through HighTide / https://hightide.org.uk/

Station Pub, Framlingham

Sunday 12 November

Tickets available through HighTide / https://hightide.org.uk/

Sam Wanamaker Playhouse at Shakespeare's Globe

Thursday 23 – Sunday 25 November

Box office: 020 7401 9919 / https://www.shakespearesglobe.com/