GET UP STAND UP! THE BOB MARLEY MUSICAL to Play Final Performance in the West End January 2023

Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical which received its world premiere performance at the Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue on 1 October 2021, will play its final performance in London's West End on 8 January 2023. The critically acclaimed show has been playing to ecstatic crowds since October 2021 at the Lyric Theatre Shaftesbury Avenue and it was nominated for 4 Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical winning the award for best orchestrations. Following the West End, the production will embark on a UK-wide tour with full details to be announced soon. The production is also planning multiple international engagements, with discussions underway in Europe, North and South America. A cast recording featuring the original cast including Olivier Award nominee Arinzé Kene as Bob Marley will be released later this year.

Since its opening in October 2021 lovers of Bob Marley's inspirational music have flocked to the Lyric Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue to revel in the production's thrilling and uplifting music and to discover Marley's extraordinary life, message and wisdom.

Producers said: "'Bob Marley's music is inspirational to millions of people around the world. We are so proud to have launched this brilliant musical about his life and music in London's West End and to have brought his legacy to the stage. We are very excited to be planning the future adventures of Get Up Stand Up! which include a UK and International tour, a North American production and a soon to be available Original Cast Recording."

Cedella Marley said: "Hearing my father's music brought to life in this wonderful show has made me so proud. Proud that his legacy has reached so many people, proud that his music has so many fans and continues to inspire new generations and proud of the amazing group of people who have put the show together. It is so exciting that we can now plan for the show to travel around the UK and the world and that many more audiences will get the chance to see it and fall in love all over again with my father's music.

'It's not all that glitters is gold, half the story has never been told'

From the hills of rural Jamaica, armed only with his overwhelming talent, Bob Marley applied himself with resolute determination to achieve international acclaim for his prophetic musical message - a gospel of love and unity.

Photo credit: Craig Sugden