GET HAPPY Will Be Presented Outdoors At Greenwich+Docklands International Festival

Told by an Idiot brings its international hit family show Get Happy to outdoor audiences as part of Greenwich+Docklands International Festival, including performances at a basketball court and on an island. A highly visual and delightfully random sketch show for young children to share with their friends and families, it is a perfect antidote to lockdown.

Revelling in mischief and silliness, Get Happy features (socially distanced) physical comedy, live music, acrobatics, hip hop and audience interaction, inspired by such diverse influences as Charlie Chaplin, Pina Bausch and Dr Seuss. It asks audiences to leave their worries behind and celebrate the imagination and resilience of the youngest members of our communities.

Paul Hunter, director: 'We made Get Happy as a show that would resonate with and delight all ages - and something quite different to most theatre that young children would see on stage. We wanted to reflect the brilliant way in which a child's mind can instantaneously leap from one activity or idea to another rather than follow a traditional narrative.

Over the months of lockdown, families have shared the best of times and the worst of times together and our youngest family members have been asked to cope with and adapt to the strangest conditions. We want to celebrate their imaginations and joy and take them far away from the coronavirus as they join us - in safe and socially distanced ways - to Get Happy.'

The cast includes some favourite Idiots (regular performer collaborators with Told by an Idiot): Stephen Harper (from the original Get Happy cast, and Told by an Idiot productions including Never Try This At Home and I'm A Fool to Want You); and, from Told by an Idiot's recently acclaimed - but cut short due to lockdown - show The Strange Tale of Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel, musician / performer Sara Alexander and Told by an Idiot's Stan Laurel, Jerone Marsh-Reid.

Get Happy was commissioned by and first performed by its original cast at the Barbican in 2013, where it was revived in 2015. In 2017, the production toured to Luxembourg and Beijing.

29 August, 1pm and 3:30pm: On Your Doorstep at Woolwich Common Estate

Woolwich Common Basketball Court, Woolwich, London SE18 4HB

30 August, 1pm and 3:30pm: On Your Doorstep at Thamesmead

The Moorings Estate

12 September, 1pm and 4pm: On Your Doorstep at Eltham

Well Hall Pleasaunce, Eltham, Well Hall Road, London SE9 6SN



Booking / info: festival.org

Tickets: free, but must be booked. General booking from 6th August

