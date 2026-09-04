GAME OF THRONES: THE MAD KING to Transfer to London After RSC Premiere

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Following its World Premiere at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, George R. R. Martin's Game of Thrones: The Mad King - the new play based on novels by George R. R. Martin, adapted by Duncan MacMillan and directed by Dominic Cooke - will open in London in 2027. Venue and Dates will be announced in due course.

George R. R. Martin's GAME of Thrones: The Mad King received its World Premiere at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon on Saturday 8 August. The final performance is on Saturday 5 September, following a completely sold-out season. Read the reviews here.

Creator and Executive Producer George R. R. Martin said:

“I had an absolutely splendid time in Stratford upon Avon for the premier and am thrilled the production will be moving to London to share the experience with a wider audience. It promises to be an exhilarating journey.”

George R. R. Martin's Game of Thrones: The Mad King is a sweeping new stage epic from the world of George R. R. Martin. Spanning the final years before the events of the novels, this powerful drama reveals a legendary chapter of Westerosi history.

The Royal Shakespeare Company production creative team are as follows: Adaptor Duncan MacMillan; Director Dominic Cooke; Puppetry and Movement Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell (Lume); Set Designer Chloe Lamford; Costume Designer Georgia McGuinness; Lighting Designer Jon Clark; Composer Will Stuart; Sound Designer Tom Gibbons; Casting Director Amy Ball CDG; Fight Director Bethan Clark; Intimacy Director Ingrid Mackinnon; Voice & Text Jeannette Nelson; Dialect Hazel Holder; Associate Director Emily Raymond; Associate Puppetry and Movement Scarlet Wilderink; Period Dance Consultant Francesca Roche; Creative Consultant Ti Mikkel; Director's Consultant Lenore Gallegos; Associate Puppetry Designer Oli Simonon; Associate Set Designer Machiko Weston; Associate Costume Designer Alex Berry; Associate Lighting Designer Lucía Sánchez Roldan; Associate Sound Designer Alex Twiselton and Assistant Director Bellaray Bertrand-Webb.

The cast for the London production is yet to be announced.

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