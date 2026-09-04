GAME OF THRONES: THE MAD KING to Transfer to London After RSC Premiere
Duncan Macmillan adapted the play, with Dominic Cooke directing the Royal Shakespeare Company production.
Following its World Premiere at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, George R. R. Martin's Game of Thrones: The Mad King - the new play based on novels by George R. R. Martin, adapted by Duncan MacMillan and directed by Dominic Cooke - will open in London in 2027. Venue and Dates will be announced in due course.
George R. R. Martin's GAME of Thrones: The Mad King received its World Premiere at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon on Saturday 8 August. The final performance is on Saturday 5 September, following a completely sold-out season. Read the reviews here.
Creator and Executive Producer George R. R. Martin said:
“I had an absolutely splendid time in Stratford upon Avon for the premier and am thrilled the production will be moving to London to share the experience with a wider audience. It promises to be an exhilarating journey.”
George R. R. Martin's Game of Thrones: The Mad King is a sweeping new stage epic from the world of George R. R. Martin. Spanning the final years before the events of the novels, this powerful drama reveals a legendary chapter of Westerosi history.
The Royal Shakespeare Company production creative team are as follows: Adaptor Duncan MacMillan; Director Dominic Cooke; Puppetry and Movement Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell (Lume); Set Designer Chloe Lamford; Costume Designer Georgia McGuinness; Lighting Designer Jon Clark; Composer Will Stuart; Sound Designer Tom Gibbons; Casting Director Amy Ball CDG; Fight Director Bethan Clark; Intimacy Director Ingrid Mackinnon; Voice & Text Jeannette Nelson; Dialect Hazel Holder; Associate Director Emily Raymond; Associate Puppetry and Movement Scarlet Wilderink; Period Dance Consultant Francesca Roche; Creative Consultant Ti Mikkel; Director's Consultant Lenore Gallegos; Associate Puppetry Designer Oli Simonon; Associate Set Designer Machiko Weston; Associate Costume Designer Alex Berry; Associate Lighting Designer Lucía Sánchez Roldan; Associate Sound Designer Alex Twiselton and Assistant Director Bellaray Bertrand-Webb.
The cast for the London production is yet to be announced.
The Royal Shakespeare Company's production of George R. R. Martin's Game of Thrones: The Mad King is produced by Simon Painter, Tim Lawson, Mark Manuel, Sir Leonard Blavatnik and Danny Cohen for Access Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures obo HBO.