Full Programme of Events Set For Donmar OpenHouse For SKELETON CREW

The Donmar Warehouse has announced the full programmes for DONMAR OpenHouse, which is a long weekend (11 - 13 July) of free performances and events for groups with which the Donmar has extended and deepened its ties during Michael Longhurst's tenure as Artistic Director. These include schools and community groups in Camden and Westminster, early career and emerging theatre artists, and young people. The event is delivered in partnership with Open Door.

Across the 3 days there will be three free performances of Skeleton Crew – the first for eight local schools with pre-show workshops; the second for an audience made up of patrons aged 16-25 attending for free as part of the Donmar's YOUNG+FREE scheme; and a local community performance with audiences made up of groups from Camden and Westminster.

In addition, there will be a day of masterclasses offering emerging artists the opportunity to develop their skills through workshops with established theatre makers at the top of their game. Workshops in Directing – led by Matthew Xia, Acting – led by David Mumeni, Set & Costume Design – led by Peter Mackintosh and Rosanna Vize, Sound Design - led by Ben and Max Ringham, and Lighting Design – led by Elliot Griggs, which will provide a unique insight into the process of developing a professional theatre show. Sessions are free for participants aged 18+ who already have some experience of making their own work.

All participants at the masterclasses will also receive a free ticket to the Donmar's production of Skeleton Crew, followed by a post-show panel discussion with members of the creative team, then the opportunity to attend a networking event in the bar post show accompanied by a live DJ set.

These masterclasses are made in partnership with Open Door who share the Donmar's aim of broadening access into the theatre industry. The company particularly welcome applications for the Masterclass series from those who are currently underrepresented both at the Donmar and more widely in the industry, and specifically from D/deaf or disabled, or neurodivergent applicants and applicants who experience barriers and inequity due to ethnicity, gender identity and/or socioeconomic background. To apply, please sign up through the website here.

Skeleton Crew

Cast: Tobi Bamtefa, Branden Cook, Pamela Nomvete, and Racheal Ofori

Director: Matthew Xia; Designer: ULTZ; Lighting Designer: Ciarán Cunningham

Composer and Sound Designer: Nicola T. Chang; Movement Director: Ingrid Mackinnon

Voice and Dialect Coach: Aundrea Fudge; Casting Director: Anna Cooper CDG

28 June – 24 August 2024

In 2008 Detroit, one of the city's last surviving car factories is threatened with closure. A tight-knit group of workers face crushing economic reality. Torn between loyalty to each other and their own self-interest, can they hang on to their dreams, to their ambitions, to hope?

Detroit-born playwright Dominique Morisseau's masterful feeling for voice and character brings depth and authenticity to a story about the human effects of a global financial crisis.

