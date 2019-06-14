Full Casting Announced For UK Premiere Of FALSETTOS - Laura Pitt-Pulford, Daniel Boys, Matt Cardle, Oliver Savile, and More to Lead

Jun. 14, 2019  

Natasha J Barnes (Cordelia), Daniel Boys (Marvin), Matt Cardle (Mendel), Gemma Knight-Jones (Charlotte), Laura Pitt-Pulford (Trina) and Oliver Savile (Whizzer) will star in the eagerly awaited European premiere of the multi award-winning musical, Falsettos.

The musical, by William Finn (Music, Lyrics & Book) and James Lapine (Book), opens at The Other Palace from 30 August - 23 November for a strictly limited season, with press night on Thursday 5 September.

Falsettos is directed and choreographed by Tara Overfield-Wilkinson, with designs by PJ McEvoy, lighting by Nic Farman, sound by Chris Whybrow, musical direction by Richard John, musical supervision by Mark Crossland and is produced by Selladoor Worldwide. Further casting to be announced in due course.

The double Tony Award-Winning Falsettos is a hilarious and poignant look at a modern family revolving around the life of a gay man Marvin, his wife, his lover, his soon to be bar mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbian neighbours.

Originally created under the spectre of the AIDS crisis, this groundbreaking musical about family dynamics manages to remain buoyant and satirically perceptive even as it moves towards its heartbreaking conclusion.



