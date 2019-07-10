Full Casting Announced For Mischief Theatre's GROAN UPS At The Vaudeville Theatre

Mischief Theatre, the Olivier award-winning company behind The Play That Goes Wrong, today announces the full cast for their brand-new comedy Groan Ups, performing from 20 September until 1 December 2019 at the Vaudeville Theatre.

From the parents of The Play That Goes Wrong comes a brand-new comedy all about growing up. Are we the same people at 30 as we were at 13? Does school life determine our future? Do we ever grow out of our school crush? Playing an unruly classroom of kids and anarchic high school teenagers, through to the aches and pains of adulthood, the original Mischief company are back in the West End with their first new play since 2016.

The cast includes:

The cast is completed by George Haynes, Krystal Dockery and Holly Sumpton.

Groan Ups will launch Mischief Theatre's residency at the Vaudeville Theatre and their programme of new work. The second production, Magic Goes Wrong, created with magic legends Penn & Teller, will preview from 14 December. Tickets for Groan Ups are on sale and can be purchased via nimaxtheatres.com and MischiefTheatre.co.uk.

Mischief Theatre was founded in 2008 by a group of graduates of The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) and began as an improvised comedy group. Mischief Theatre performs across the UK and internationally with improvised and original scripted work. Mischief Theatre's other new production that will be performing at the Vaudeville Theatre is Magic Goes Wrong from December 2019. Mischief Theatre's current London productions are The Play That Goes Wrong and The Comedy About A Bank Robbery, performing at the Duchess Theatre and Criterion Theatre respectively. The company is led by Artistic Director Henry Lewis and Company Director Jonathan Sayer.

Groan Ups will be produced in the West End by Kenny Wax Ltd and Stage Presence Ltd.

Booking number: 0330 333 4814

Website: nimaxtheatres.com





