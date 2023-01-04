Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Full Casting Announced For 2023 UK and International Tour of MAMMA MIA!

The new cast begin performances from 17 January at Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton.

Jan. 04, 2023  

Full casting has been announced for the 2023 dates of the UK & International Tour of the sensational feel-good musical MAMMA MIA!.

Sara Poyzer (Donna Sheridan), Nicky Swift (Rosie/Alternate Donna Sheridan), Sarah Earnshaw (Tanya), Richard Standing (Sam Carmichael), Neal Craig (Harry Bright), Phil Corbitt (Bill Austin), Jess Michelmore (Sophie Sheridan), Christopher Foley (Sky), Tanisha Butterfield (Ali), Freya Humberstone (Lisa), Jaden Oshenye (Pepper), Archie Flynn (Eddie) and Andrew Bateup (Father Alexander) lead the cast.

Further casting includes Clàudia Bahrani, Alice Baker, Peter Camilleri, Henryk Firth, Andrew Gallo, Claire Greenway, Ashleigh Harvey, Ashleigh Jones, Matt Kennedy, Robert Knight, Grace May, Hollie Nelson, Ashley Rowe, Nathen Scott, Marissa Sims and Lucy Walsham.

The new cast begin performances from 17 January at Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton, continuing to Manchester, Cardiff, Blackpool, Leeds, Peterborough, Estonia, Portsmouth, Truro, Scarborough, Norway, Finland and Denmark. Further international dates to be announced.

Fall in love with the irresistibly funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island idyll, all unfolding to the magic of ABBA's timeless songs.

The UK & International Tour is celebrating 24 years since MAMMA MIA! premiered in London in April 1999. To date, MAMMA MIA! has been seen by over 65 million people in 50 productions in 16 different languages. In 2011 it became the first Western musical ever to be staged in Mandarin in the People's Republic of China. MAMMA MIA! became the 8th longest running show in Broadway history where it played a record-breaking run for 14 years.

Since premiering in London's West End the world's sunniest and most exhilarating smash-hit musical has been turned into two record-breaking movies. Produced by Judy Craymer, MAMMA MIA! The Movie became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008. The second film, MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN, opened in July 2018 and is the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time.

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, MAMMA MIA! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

The MAMMA MIA! UK & International Tour is produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East & Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal and NGM.

Tour Venues and Dates

Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton

17 - 28 January 2023

Opera House, Manchester

31 January - 11 February 2023

New Theatre, Cardiff

14 February - 4 March 2023

Winter Gardens Opera House, Blackpool

21 March - 1 April 2023

Leeds Grand Theatre

4 - 15 April 2023

New Theatre, Peterborough

18 - 22 April 2023

Alexela Concert Hall, Tallinn, Estonia

2 - 7 May 2023

Kings Theatre, Portsmouth

19 - 27 May 2023

Hall For Cornwall, Truro

30 May - 3 June 2023

Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Scarborough

14 - 18 June 2023

Bergenhus Fortress, Bergen, Norway

29 June - 1 July 2023

Kaivopuisto Park, Helsinki

13 - 23 July 2023

Ledreborg Castle, Lejre, Denmark

16 - 27 August 2023




