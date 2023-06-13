Full Cast and Creatives Announced for PYGMALION at The Old Vic

The Old Vic has announced the full cast and creative team for Pygmalion, a play by George Bernard Shaw, directed by Richard Jones (Endgame, Alcina).

Joining Olivier Award-winners Bertie Carvel (Professor Henry Higgins) and Patsy Ferran (Eliza Doolittle) are Lizzy Connolly (Clara Eynsford Hill), Grace Cookey-Gam (Mrs Eynsford Hill), Steven Dykes (Ensemble), Michael Gould (Colonel Pickering), Liz Jadav (Ensemble), Penny Layden (Mrs Pearce), Sylvestra Le Touzel (Mrs Higgins), John Marquez (Alfred Doolittle), Taheen Modak (Freddy Eynsford Hill), Caroline Moroney (Ensemble), Rohan Rakhit (Ensemble) and Kieran Smith (Aristid Karpathy).

The creative team joining director Richard Jones is also announced today. Pygmalion will feature Design by Stewart Laing (The Hairy Ape, Titanic), Lighting by Adam Silverman (Endgame, Màm), Sound by Tony Gayle (Sylvia, My Neighbour Totoro), Composition & Arrangement by Will Stuart (A Christmas Carol, My Neighbour Totoro), Movement by Sarah Fahie (Endgame, Alcina), Casting by Jessica Ronane CDG, Dialect by William Conacher, Voice by Charlie Hughes-D’Aeth, Costume Supervision by Sarah Bowern and Wigs, Hair and Make-Up Supervision by Keisha-Paris Banya.

Pygmalion will play at The Old Vic from 06 September–28 October with a press performance on Tuesday 19 September and will be the first show of The Old Vic’s 2023/2024 season.

