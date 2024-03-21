Full Cast Set for LAUGHING BOY World Premiere at Jermyn Street Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jermyn Street Theatre has revealed the full cast for the world premiere Laughing Boy, written and directed by Stephen Unwin after Justice for Laughing Boy by Sara Ryan. Joing the previously announced Janie Dee, Forbes Masson and Alfie Friedman, will be Lee Braithwaite, Molly Osborne, Charlie Ives and Daniel Rainford. The producton is designed by Simon Higlett, with lighting design by Ben Omerod, sound design by Holly Khan, video design by Matt Powell, SFX design by Anna Wood. and casting by Ginny Schiller.

Laughing Boy is a true story. It is the story of Connor Sparrowhawk. Connor is 18 and is, well … Connor. He loves buses, Eddie Stobart, and Lego. He‘s also autistic and has learning disabilities. When he dies an entirely preventable death in NHS care, his mum Sara can't get a straight answer as to how it happened. But Sara and her family won't stop asking questions and soon an extraordinary campaign emerges. Demanding the truth, it uncovers a scandal of neglect and indifference that goes beyond Connor's death to thousands of others.

This is that story but is also a portrait of Connor himself - a young man who generated enormous joy in his family and friends, a boy who was surrounded by laughter and love wherever he went.

Both personal and political, Sara Ryan's impassioned, frank, and surprisingly funny story bursts onto the stage for the first time. Writer and director Stephen Unwin returns to Jermyn Street Theatre following his first play the acclaimed All Our Children and directing the sold out hit Farm Hall.

Double Olivier Award winning Janie Dee, whose recent roles include The Motive and the Cue at The National Theatre, Hand to God at The Vaudeville Theatre and The Seagull at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, plays Sara, Forbes Masson, who was last seen at Jermyn Street Theatre in Farm Hall and whose recent roles include Jekyll & Hyde at The Royal Lyceum Edinburgh and The Taxidermist's Daughter at Chichester Festival Theatre, plays Rich, and Alfie Friedman who appeared in The Witches of Eastwick at The Sondheim Theatre and The Undeclared War for Channel 4/Peacock, plays Connor. As well as playing other parts, Lee Brathwaite (Cowbois - RSC) takes the role of Owen, Molly Osborne (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button – Southwark Playhouse) plays Rosie, Charlie Ives (A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story – Nottingham Playhouse) is Will and Daniel Rainford (Noises Off – Theatre Royal Bath) is cast as Tom.