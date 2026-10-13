Full Cast Set For THE THREE MUSKETEERS at the RSC

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The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) and Told by an Idiot have announced the full cast for The Three Musketeers, a new take on Alexandre Dumas' classic novel, adapted and directed by Told by an Idiot Co-founder and Artistic Director Paul Hunter.

Joining the previously announced Ayesha Antoine as Porthos, Patricia Rodríguez as Aramis and Sophie Russell as Athos are Aitor Basauri as The Plot Teller, Simon Oskarsson as D'Artagnan and Laura Rogers as Milady.

Completing the company are Kimmy Edwards as the Abbess and Landlady, Jasmine Elcock as The Queen, Michael Elcock as Rochefort, Matt Gavan as The King, Nick Haverson as Cardinal Richelieu and Jean Claude, Martin Hyder as Monsieur Treville and Landlord, and Natalie Kimmerling as Kitty, David Olaniregun as Buckingham and Tanvi Virmani as Constance, with Greg Bernstein, Kelise Gordon-Harrison and Theo Reece as ensemble.

The production opens in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon, from Saturday 28 November 2026 to Saturday 9 January 2027, with press night on Tuesday 8 December.

Biographies

Renowned clown and teacher of clowning, Aitor Basauri, makes his RSC debut as the Plot Teller in The Three Musketeers. He is co-founder and Artistic Director of Spymonkey and his theatre credits include co-creating and performing in Spymonkey productions including Stiff, Cooped, Zumanity (Cirque du Soleil), Bless, Moby Dick, Love In, Oedipussy and The Frogs, as well as The Servant of Two Masters (Sheffield Crucible). His directing credits include Pirates of Penzance and Orpheus in the Underworld (Volksoper Vienna), Rakkaudesta Sähköön (Finnish National Theatre), Hairy (Polka Theatre/WTM), Fanny and Alexander and I Turku (National Theatre of Finland), and Fun's a Popping (The National Clown Orchestra of Ireland). He was Director of Physical Comedy for Chichester Festival Theatre's Mack & Mabel, starring Michael Ball, and regularly leads clowning training internationally.

Simon Oskarsson makes his RSC debut as D'Artagnan in The Three Musketeers. His theatre credits include Hadestown (Lyric Theatre and Carré), North by Northwest (Emma Rice Company, UK and US tours), Dear Evan Hansen (Intiman Teatern), The Book Thief (Leicester Curve), Assassins (Watermill/Nottingham Playhouse), Kiss Me, Kate (Sheffield Crucible), To Paint the Earth (Southwark Playhouse), and Robin Hood. The Legend. Re-written, 101 Dalmatians and A Midsummer Night's Dream (Regent's Park). His television credits include So Awkward (CBBC/BBC iPlayer), and his recording credits include the original West End cast recording of Hadestown and The Book Thief. He trained at Arts Educational Schools London.

Laura Rogers takes on the role of Milady in The Three Musketeers. Her theatre credits include The Ocean at the End of the Lane (National Theatre/Duke of York's Theatre), When Winston Went to War with the Wireless (Donmar Warehouse), Pressure (Chichester Festival Theatre), Murder on the Orient Express (Chichester Festival Theatre/Bath Theatre Royal), The 39 Steps (West End), and Macbeth, As You Like It, A Midsummer Night's Dream and Timon of Athens (Shakespeare's Globe). Her television credits include Bad Girls, Doctor Who, Grantchester, EastEnders, Holby City, Doctors, New Tricks and Law & Order: UK. She trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

Adapted and directed by Paul Hunter, The Three Musketeers sees Told by an Idiot unleash their trademark visual comedy on Alexandre Dumas' thrilling classic novel in a theatrical feast full of energy, joy and a raging zest for life.

The full company comprises: Ayesha Antoine (Porthos), Aitor Basauri (The Plot Teller), Greg Bernstein (Ensemble), Kimmy Edwards (Abbess/Landlady), Jasmine Elcock (The Queen), Michael Elcock (Rochefort), Matt Gavan (The King), Kelise Gordon-Harrison (Ensemble), Nick Haverson (Cardinal Richelieu/Jean Claude), Martin Hyder (Monsieur Treville/Landlord), Natalie Kimmerling (Kitty), David Olaniregun (Buckingham), Simon Oskarsson (D'Artagnan), Theo Reece (Ensemble), Laura Rogers (Milady), Patricia Rodríguez (Aramis), Sophie Russell (Athos) and Tanvi Virmani (Constance).

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