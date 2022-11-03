Full Cast Announced for SONS OF THE PROPHET at Hampstead Theatre

Following the sell-out hit, The Humans, Stephen Karam returns to Hampstead Theatre with the European premiere of his award-winning comedy, Sons of the Prophet, from 2 December to 14 January. The full cast, announced today, will feature:

Raphael Akuwudike, Holly Atkins, Juliet Cowan, Jack Holden, Raad Rawi, Irfan Shamji, Eric Sirakian, and Sue Wallace.

Director Bijan Sheibani is joined by designer, Samal Blak; lighting designer,Jack Knowles; sound designer, Giles Thomas; casting director, Julia Horan and assistant director, Stepan Mysko von Schultze.

"Every family's got their stuff, right? The Douaihys have a habit of dying tragically. We're like the Kennedys without the sex appeal."

Joseph Douaihy, a gay American-Lebanese Maronite Christian in rural Pennsylvania, has a pretty complicated life. When his father dies as the result of a prank, life truly spirals towards the bizarre. With unexplained pain blocking his athletics career, a desperate new boss who wants to capitalize on his grief, a dependent uncle who thinks he's his legal guardian and a very wayward younger brother, Joseph has a lot on his plate. So, he really should not be spending time with the attractive journalist who's looking for the inside scoop on his father's accident.



Described by the New York Times as 'the absolutely wonderful new comedy-drama by Stephen Karam' Sons of the Prophet was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize and won the Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Play in 2012. It follows Stephen Karam's The Humans which was a sell-out smash-hit at Hampstead Theatre in 2018.



Stephen Karam is the Tony Award-winning author of The Humans; Sons of the Prophet and Speech & Debate. For his work he's received two Drama Critics Circle Awards, an OBIE Award and is a two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist. After a year on Broadway, The Humans ran at Hampstead Theatre and continues to be produced across the USA and internationally, having opened in over 10 countries.



Stephen said:

"I'm very excited to be back at Hampstead Theatre. There's no better feeling than being back at a place that has already been such a great, wonderful home. Sons of the Prophet is a comedy about human suffering and the laughter and ways that people make sense of the wounds they carry with them. The play is something that audiences everywhere can relate to."

Bijan Sheibani returns to Hampstead to direct; his recent credits include The Arrival (Bush), Dance Nation (Almeida), Barber Shop Chronicles and A Taste of Honey (National Theatre).



Irfan Shamji plays Joseph Douaihy. His theatre work includes Chasing Hares(Young Vic); Hamlet and Metamorphoses (both Shakespeare's Globe) and Dance Nation (Almeida). Irfan also played Laertes in Hamlet opposite Tom Hiddleston, directed by Kenneth Branagh. He has also worked in film and television including Branagh's Murder on the Orient Express and Industry 2.



Jack Holden's most recent credit was as performer and creator of the critically acclaimed and Olivier Award nominated Cruise. His other theatre credits include the lead role of Albert in the National Theatre's internationally award-winning production of War Horse; Ink (Almeida) and Oppenheimer (RSC). Television credits include Ten Percent and Marriage.



Juliet Cowan recently starred in the hit BBC comedy shows Stuck, Everything I Know About Love and Back to Life. Other television credits include I Hate Suzie, Cuckoo, Hank Zipzer and Fresh Meat. Juliet's forthcoming appearances include the role of Barbara Monke in Amazon Prime's drama adaptation of The Power.



Joining them will be Raphael Akuwudike (First Touch, Nottingham Playhouse; The Jumper Factory, Young Vic); Holly Atkins (The Book of Dust, Bridge Theatre; Romeo and Juliet, Shakespeare's Globe); Raad Rawi (Stuff Happens and Salomé, both National Theatre); and Eric Sirakian (The Kite Runner, Broadway; Twelfth Night, Shakespeare's Globe); and Sue Wallace (The March on Russia, Orange TreeTheatre; Allelujah, National Theatre Live).