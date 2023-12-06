Full Cast Announced for JUST FOR ONE DAY at The Old Vic

The Old Vic has announced further casting for the upcoming musical Just For One Day, written by John O’Farrell (Mrs Doubtfire, Something Rotten) and directed by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet, The Little Big Things).

Joining the previously announced Julie Atherton, Ashley Campbell, Jackie Clune, Craige Els, James Hameed, Naomi Katiyo,Hope Kenna, Freddie Love, Emily Ooi and Rhys Wilkinson are Jason Battersby, Cassiopeia Berkeley-Agyepong, Olly Dobson, Joe Edgar, Kerry Enright, Jo Foster, Collette Guitart, Eddie Mann, AJ Lewis, Joel Montague, Rachel Moran, Abiona Omonua, Jack Shalloo, Danielle Steers, Tamara Tare and Dyd Wynford.

The production will feature Musical Supervision, Arrangements & Orchestration by Matthew Brind, Choreography by Ebony Molina, Set by Soutra Gilmour, Costume by Fay Fullerton, Lighting by Howard Hudson, Sound by Gareth Owen, Video & Animation by Andrzej Goulding and Casting by Stuart Burt CDG.



Luke Sheppard, Director of Just For One Day, said: 'It is a great privilege to have such extraordinary artists join our company. This piece is all about the power of people coming together and I can’t wait to see what this group of brilliant performers will achieve on the legendary Old Vic stage.’

Just For One Day will run at The Old Vic from 26 January – 30 March 2024