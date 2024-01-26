'Bob Geldolf Has Been a Challenging Partner' Says JUST FOR ONE DAY Writer John O'Farrell

"Our heroes aren't Bob Geldof and Midge Ure, our heroes are all the ordinary people who made it happen."

By: Jan. 26, 2024

The writer of new Live Aid musical, Just For One Day, has said that Bob Geldof has been a challenge to work with on the show.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, John O'Farrell was asked what Bob Geldof thought of the production.

"[He's] been a challenging partner throughout" he said "he doesn't hide his opinions under a bushel and would tell me when he thought something was not particularly good, with stronger langauge than I'll use on Radio 4 in the morning...but he has every right to say I wouldn't have said that, that's not what I was feeling, and I've adjusted the script accordingly, but he's also got an opinion on what everyone else should be saying in my script."

"Some actor has had to sit in rehearsal, playing Bob Geldof, with Bob Geldolf sitting in front of him with his arms folded going "No, no no!". I have become very fond of Bob Geldolf and he has become a great ally and ambassador for this show, which is tricky as he's not in control of putting this musical on."

When asked about the issues that remain in the region, O'Farrell said "The whole show is a dialogue between the people born in this century and people who were at Live Aid, that's the whole way I've framed it, they are going to find their own way to tackle these issues in 21st Century."

"I think the power of story and music to bring people together and affect change is as valid as it was in 1984-85. We felt that this was an inspiring story really, about ordinary people, not just pop stars, but all the people on the ground, we've made heroes of our story the people who worked all night in the packing plant to get the records to the shop, the sound people, the technicians at Wembley, the lorry drivers who volunteered...so our heroes aren't Bob Geldof and Midge Ure, our heroes are all the ordinary people who made it happen."

"One music concert isn't going to end famine, but hundreds of thousands, maybe milions of lives were saved with the £140 million that Live Aid raised back in the 80s. But pop music doesn't stop the imbalance of power that causes famine, the wars, and the climate change that has to be tackled. but what this story does do is show you what can be achieved when people come together."

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Just For One Day will run at The Old Vic Theatre until 30 March.




