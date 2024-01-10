Video: Watch Cast of JUST FOR ONE DAY Rehearse The Car's 'Drive'

Watch the cast of Just For One Day in the rehearsal room as they perform The Car's 'Drive' for the first time.

For many the powerful ballad ‘Drive’ by The Cars is among the most memorable songs from Live Aid in 1985.

Watch the cast of the Live Aid musical sing it for the first time in the rehearsal room, ahead of the show opening on 26 Jan.



The Old Vic has just released some extra tickets for previously sold out first performances, so book your tickets today to be one of the first to watch this world premiere musical.