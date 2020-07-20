Full Cast Announced For The Show Must Go Online's Livestreamed Reading Of THE HISTORY OF HENRY V

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Show Must Go Online today announce the full cast for their upcoming livestreamed reading of William Shakespeare's The History of Henry V.

Cast include Michael Ahomka-Lindsay (Earl Of Westmorland), Gareth Balai (Ensemble), Caroline Basra (Ensemble), Alicia Berard (Katherine), Keagan Carr Fransch (Archbishop Of Canterbury), Kim Cincotti-Seldon (Ensemble), Nicholas Halliwell (Ensemble), Lisa Hill-Corley (Constable Of France), Margaret Katch (Ensemble), Nat Kennedy (Ensemble), Matthew Khan (Boy), Genevieve Levin (Ensemble), Roanna Lewis (Gower), Flinn McManus (Ensemble), Mark McMinn (Ensemble), Alice Merivale (Chorus), Eleanor Neylon (The Dauphin), Michael Padgett (Charles VI), Ruth Page (King Henry V), Mike Perrott (Pistol), Derek Ross (Ensemble), Constanza Ruff (Ensemble), Peter Saracen (Duke Of Exeter), Lisa Zahra (Fluellen), with Duncan Hess and Alexandra Kataigida as swings.

The livestreamed reading of Henry V can be watched live on Wednesday 22nd July at 7pm BST here (https://youtu.be/YKkQ67qEu8U). Previous readings from the series are also available here (https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLBFO-wpdFFypTYtKyK7CEBCBgFZtRmL0z)

The cast have worked with BBC, Shakespeare's Globe, National Theatre, Old Vic New Voices, National Youth Theatre of Great Britain, Edinburgh Fringe, Theatre503, Wales Millennium Centre, Theatr Clwyd, Chicago Shakes, Shakespeare and Co, Pop-up Globe New Zealand, and more.

For updates on the shows, to take part, or to donate to an opt-in hardship fund for the actors who take part, visit: https://robmyles.co.uk/theshowmustgoonline/

