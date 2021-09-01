Full Cast Announced For THE WOMAN IN BLACK; Terence Wilton and Max Hutchinson Return

The full cast has been announced for the return of Susan Hill's The Woman In Black at The Fortune Theatre, London. Terence Wilton and Max Hutchinson will return to the show from Tuesday 7 September as 'Arthur Kipps' and 'The Actor' respectively.

Those aged 18 and under will be able to see the West End production free of charge, alongside each full paying adult ticket.

Having previously played the role of 'Arthur Kipps' at the Fortune Theatre in 2017 and at the start of 2020, Terence Wilton returns to the show this year. His other West End credits include "Never So Good" at The National Theatre, "Treatment" at the Donmar and "War Music" and "Antony and Cleopatra" at the Old Vic. Terence has also performed "The Taming of the Shrew" at the Royal Shakespeare Company among many other productions with the RSC in Stratford-upon-Avon, London and on tour. His television credits include BBC One's "The Inspector Alleyn Mysteries" and "Doctor Who" and ITV's "The Forsyte Saga".

THE WOMAN IN BLACK is directed by Robin Herford, with designs by Michael Holt and lighting by Kevin Sleep.

Learn more at www.thewomaninblack.com