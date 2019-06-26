Full Cast Announced For THE DOCTOR At Almeida Theatre

Joining the previously announced Juliet Stevenson and Ria Zmitrowicz are Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Nathalie Armin, Paul Higgins, Mariah Louca, Pamela Nomvete, Daniel Rabin, Joy Richardson, Kirsty Rider and Naomi Wirthner.

The production is Robert Icke's final production in his role as Associate Director of the Almeida as he departs to pursue freelance projects. His work at the Almeida includes adapting and directing The Wild Duck, Mary Stuart (also West End), Uncle Vanya, Oresteia (also West End) and 1984 (co-created with Duncan MacMillan, also Broadway, West End, national and international tours). As director, his other Almeida productions include Hamlet (also West End and BBC2), The Fever and Mr Burns. Elsewhere, his recent work includes The Crucible (Theater Basel), Oedipus (Toneelgroep Amsterdam and runs at Edinburgh International Festival this summer) and Orestie (Schauspiel Stuttgart, awarded the Kurt-Hübner-Regiepreis). His future work includes new productions at Schauspiel Stuttgart and with Toneelgroep Amsterdam. He has won the UK Theatre Award, the Critics' Circle Award and the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Director, and is the youngest ever winner of the Olivier Award for Best Director.

Arthur Schnitzler (1862 - 1931) was an Austrian playwright and novelist. His plays include La Ronde (reworked by David Hare as The Blue Room at The Donmar Warehouse in 1998); Anatol; Flirtation; Fair Game; Light-O-Love; Paracelsus; The Vast Domain and The Green Cockatoo.

For tickets:

Online: almeida.co.uk

Phone: 020 7359 4404 (10am - 7.30pm, Monday - Saturday)

In person: 10am - 7.30pm, Monday - Saturday





