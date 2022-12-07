Full Cast Announced For NO LIMITS, Coming To London Next Year

Sam Caldwell He/Him for Paper House Productions has announced the full cast of No Limits - A Song Cycle by Sam Thomas He/Him.

Directed by Dean Johnson, He/Him, (BKLYN, LIFT), this exciting new production will open in London at the Turbine Theatre on 15th February 2023.

Joining Natalie May Paris (SIX The Musical), She/Her, in the role of #DREAMER will be, Owen Clayton (Julie: The Musical and It's In The Air), They/He, as #ROMANTIC, Hannah Lowther (Heathers The Musical, Millennials, Emojiland), She/Her, as #CATFISH, Michael Mather (Soho Cinders and But I'm a Cheerleader), He/Him as #FIGHTER, Mary Moore (Grease and Little Women) She/They, #FUNEMPLOYED, Saffi Needham (Recently graduated and making her professional debut), She/Her as SWING.

West End and Tik Tok star Hannah Lower said She/Her said "I'm so excited to be joining the original London cast of No Limits, the team have been working so hard and we're all so excited to finally share the show with an audience!"

Producer, Sam Caldwell He/Him said, "I am delighted to reveal the cast for our upcoming production of No Limits - A Song Cycle at the Turbine Theatre. I can't wait to see this talent take to the stage and bring a fresh take to this wonderful material in this brand new, exciting production. This show has been a long time coming and I am looking forward to seeing how audiences connect with it in February."

Joining Director Dean Johnson, He/Him, is Musical Director Ella Ingram She/Her, Associate Director Liv Byrom She/Her, Choreographer Rhys Wilkinson He/Him. No Limits - A Song Cycle also has set design by Justin Williams He/Him, lighting design by Alex Musgrave and stage management by Jack Evans He/Him.

No Limits - A Song Cycle deconstructs the concept of falling behind in life. It follows a diverse cast of characters from all walks of life as they dare to believe in themselves and strive for a brighter future.

This powerful collection of songs sees characters let go of their anxieties, take leaps of faith, and fight for who they truly are, from confessing their dreams of becoming a rockstar to catfishing their attractive neighbour.

No Limits - A Song Cycle features heartfelt and queer stories. This brand-new production emphasises that we are all in the same boat, and that with enough self-belief, we can always overcome our setbacks. There truly are No Limits to your journey.

Tickets for No Limits at the Turbine Theatre are on sale now.