Full Cast Announced For Michael Longhurst's Production Of Florian Zeller's THE SON

The full cast is announced for the Michael Longhurst's critically acclaimed production of Florian Zeller's The Son, in a translation by Christopher Hampton, as it transfers to the West End. The production opens at the Duke of York's Theatre on 2 September, with previews from 24 August, and runs until 2 November. Book tickets here!

Amanda Abbington, Laurie Kynaston, John Light, Amaka Okafor and Martin Turner reprise their lauded performances for the strictly limited 10 week run. They are joined by Cudjoe Asare to complete the company. The Son marks the first West End transfer for the Kiln Theatre since it reopened last September, and is presented in the West End by Fiery Angel and Gavin Kalin Productions.

Written by the internationally acclaimed Florian Zeller, lauded by The Guardian as 'the most exciting playwright of our time', The Son is directed by the award-winning Michael Longhurst and forms the final part of the critically acclaimed trilogy with The Father and The Mother.

I'm telling you. I don't understand what's happening to me.

Nicolas is going through a difficult phase after his parents' divorce. He's listless, skipping school, lying and thinks that moving in with his father and his new family may help. A fresh start. When he doesn't settle there either, he decides that going back to his mother's may be the answer. When change feels like the only way to survive, what will he do when the options begin to run out?

