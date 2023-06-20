Full Cast Announced For BLOOD BROTHERS UK Tour

The UK tour launches from Norwich Theatre Royal on 27 June. 

By: Jun. 20, 2023

Bill Kenwright's award-winning production of the international smash hit musical, BLOOD BROTHERS is back on tour this summer. The much-loved musical kicks off its summer tour from Norwich Theatre Royal on 27 June. 

The cast will include: Niki Colwell Evans (Mrs Johnstone), Danny Whitehead (Narrator), Sean Jones (Mickey), Joe Sleight (Eddie), Paula Tappenden (Mrs. Lyons), Gemma Brodrick (Linda), Timothy Lucas (Sammy), Tim Churchill (Mr. Lyons), Nick Wilkes (Policeman/ Teacher), Tori Hargreaves (Donna Marie/ Miss Jones), Connor Bannister (Perkins), Josh Capper (Neighbour), Jess Smith (Brenda), and Graeme Kinniburgh (Postman/ Bus Conductor).

Written by award-winning playwright Willy Russell, few musicals have been received with such acclaim as the multi-award-winning BLOOD BROTHERS. Considered 'one of the best musicals ever written' (Sunday Times), Bill Kenwright's production surpassed 10,000 performances in London's West End, one of only three musicals ever to achieve that milestone. It has been affectionately christened the 'Standing Ovation Musical', as inevitably it "brings the audience cheering to its feet and roaring its approval" (Daily Mail).

This epic tale of Liverpool life started as a play, performed at a Liverpool comprehensive school in 1981, before opening at The Liverpool Playhouse in 1983. The musical has since triumphed across the globe, completing sell out seasons in the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Japan, and scooping up four awards for Best Musical in London and seven Tony Award nominations on Broadway.

BLOOD BROTHERS tells the captivating and moving tale of twins separated at birth, who grow up on the opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with tragic consequences.

The tour schedule is as follows: 

27 June – 1 July: NORWICH THEATRE ROYAL

4 July – 8 July: SWANSEA GRAND THEATRE

11 July – 15 July: THEATRE ROYAL NOTTINGHAM

18 July – 22 July: HULL NEW THEATRE

25 July – 29 July: CONGRESS THEATRE, EASTBOURNE THEATRES

1 August – 5 August: CAMBRIDGE ARTS THEATRE

08 August – 12 August: VENUE CYMRU LLANDUDNO

15 August – 19 August: CHELMSFORD THEATRE

22 August – 26 August: MARLOWE THEATRE, CANTERBURY

29 August – 2 September: BRISTOL HIPPODROME

05 September – 09 September: LICHFIELD GARRICK

12 September – 16 September: OXFORD PLAYHOUSE

19 September – 23 September: REGENT THEATRE, IPSWICH

26 September – 30 September: YVONNE ARNAUD, GUILDFORD

03 October – 07 October: THEATRE ROYAL BRIGHTON

31 October – 04 November: ALHAMBRA THEATRE, BRADFORD

 




