Full Cast Announced For ARE YOU AS NERVOUS AS I AM? Premiering at Greenwich Theatre in October

Following the announcement of Bill Ward joining the cast of NEW British musical, Are You As Nervous As I Am?, three talented young actresses will take on the role of Young Peggy.

Megan Donovan comes straight to the Greenwich Theatre from her West End debut in Mary Poppins, and will be sharing the role of Young Peggy with Darcey Wilks (The Sound of Music) and Eva Hill who will be making her stage debut. In addition to this, Megan, Darcey and Eva will also share the role of Welsh schoolgirl Anwen.

Previously announced Katie Elin-Salt will star in the role of Peggy, the young and impressionable girl with a passion for singing, alongside Emma Thornett as Janet, the runaway sister in search of a more honest life. Bill Ward will be playing the role of Bob, the charismatic husband of Peggy who is not what he first seems.

Completing the ensemble will be Christopher Cameron (Bat Out of Hell) who joins the talented cast of the show in assorted supporting roles alongside understudying the role of Larry.

Fresh from Billy Elliot at the Leicester Curve, Josh Cottell will be joining the production as Musical Director. Josh's previous credits also include Musical Director for Sweeney Todd (Bath Theatre Academy) and Spring Awakening (Royal Birmingham Conservatoire).

Final casting also includes: Sarah Ingram (Flashdance; Oklahoma!) as Catrin/Christine, Daniel Abbott (Groan Ups; Pride and Prejudice) as Larry, Simon Furness (The Cleaner; Uncle Vanya) as Peter, Ian Houghton (War Horse; This House) as The Welsh Soldier/Sam Berkowitz, Emily-Mae (City of Angels; Hairspray) as Kiki Kavelle, Jenny Perry (The Rocky Horror Picture Show; The Wizard of Oz) as A Cockney Girl/Peggy and Janet Cover.

The story follows a journey of two sisters - Peggy and Janet - in their search for happiness. Fighting against their mother's dysfunctional behaviour, they are forced apart to pursue lives away from their home in Wales.

Set against the background of a century in flux, when the sisters reconnect, they are gradually empowered to positively transform their lives

Please click HERE to enjoy previously recorded number from the show, "Peggy's Welcome"

The world premiere of Are You As Nervous As I Am? takes place at Greenwich Theatre from 01 - 23 October 2022, with press night on 4 October.

With a multi award-winning creative team, Are You As Nervous As I Am? is written by Simon Spencer, with music by Leighton James House and lyrics by Shaun McKenna.

Are You As Nervous As I Am? is a strong female-driven story of empowerment: touching on disability, sexuality, abuse and race, with memorable characters and powerful original songs.

The production is directed by Phoebe Barran, music direction by Josh Cottell and musical arrangements by Dr MATTHEW MALONE, set & costume design by Kevin Jenkins lighting by Mike Robertson, movement by Denni Sayers