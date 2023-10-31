Full Cast and Creative Team Set For MACBETH at Donmar Warehouse, Starring David Tennant

With the critically acclaimed production of Clyde's currently running at the Donmar, Artistic Director Michael Longhurst and Executive Director Henny Finch have announced the full cast for Macbeth.

Joining the previously announced David Tennant (Macbeth) and Cush Jumbo (Lady Macbeth) are Moyo Akandé (Ross), Annie Grace (Musician & Gentlewoman), Brian James O'Sullivan (Donalbain/Soldier/Murderer & Musician), Casper Knopf (Macduff's Son/Fleance/Young Siward), Cal Macaninch (Banquo), Kathleen MacInnes (The Singer & ensemble), Alasdair Macrae (Musician & ensemble), Rona Morison (Lady Macduff), Noof Ousellam (Macduff), Raffi Phillips (Macduff's Son/Fleance/Young Siward), Jatinder Singh Randhawa (The Porter/Seytan), Ros Watt (Malcolm), and Benny Young (Duncan/Doctor). Donmar Associate Director, Max Webster's production opens on 15 December, with previews from 8 December, and runs until 10 February 2024.

This production of Macbeth will use binaural technology to create an intense and unnerving 3D sound world, which the audience will experience through wearing headphones, placing them right inside the head of the central couple. Director Max Webster will collaborate with sound designer Gareth Fry, who previously used binaural sound for Complicité's multi-award winning production The Encounter. Live music will come from an onstage Scottish folk band lead by Alasdair Macrae and featuring award-winning Gaelic singer Kathleen MacInnes.

The full creative team are Rosanna Vize (Designer), Bruno Poet (Lighting Designer), Gareth Fry (Sound Designer), Shelley Maxwell (Movement Director), Alasdair Macrae (Composer & Musical Director), Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown of RC-Annie Ltd (Fight Directors), and Anna Cooper CDG (Casting).

A spellbinding story of love and murder, the renewing power of nature, and of the internal struggles of a damaged man as he tries to control his destiny. This bracingly fresh production of the Scottish play uses binaural sound technology to place us inside the minds of the Macbeths, asking are we ever really responsible for our actions?

Shakespeare's most extraordinary psychological drama is led at the Donmar this winter by David Tennant, who plays the title role for the first time in his illustrious stage career. He is joined by Cush Jumbo (Hamlet, The Good Fight) as Lady Macbeth, directed by Donmar Associate Director Max Webster (Henry V, Life of Pi).

Moyo Akandé plays Ross. Her theatre work includes The Special Relationship (Soho Theatre), Interference (National Theatre of Scotland), The Two Noble Kinsmen, Lightning Child, Macbeth (Shakespeare's Globe), Flowers for Mrs Harris (Sheffield Crucible), Only the Brave (Wales Millennium Centre), Skins & Hoods (Institut Francais - Edinburgh Festival), The Witches, Sunshine on Leith (Dundee Repertory Theatre), Wallace (The Arches), White Christmas (West Yorkshire Playhouse), Thoroughly Modern Millie (The Watermill Theatre), The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (Birmingham Rep), Peter Pan (Barbican/National Theatre of Scotland), and The Wizard of Oz (Royal Festival Hall). For television, her work includes Professor T, Crime, Inside No.9, The Wedding, Agatha Raisin, Annika, Back, Scenes for Survival - The Present, Guilt, The Demon Headmaster, Still Game, The Cry, Vera, Only an Excuse?, The Rebel, Porridge, Bob Servant Independent, and Lip Service; and for film, A.V. Van, Man & Witch, Tetris, Up on the Roof, Zebra Girl, Make Me Up, The Hurricane Heist, and 1745.

Annie Grace plays Musician and Gentlewoman. Her theatre work includes Macbeth (RSC), Anything that Gives off Light (NTS/The Team/EIF), Hello in there (Òran Mór), The Tale of Little Bevan (Pentabus), Hysteria! (Òran Mór/Traverse), The Winter's Tale (Royal Lyceum Theatre), The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart, Blabbermouth, Five Minute Theatre, The Tin Forest, Peter Pan (National Theatre of Scotland), Threads (Stellar Quines), Dark Woods Deep Snow (Northern Stage), Thank God for John Muir, Cyrano de Bergerac, Poker Alice, Tir Na Nog (one-woman show, Òran Mór/A Play, A Pie and A Pint), Pinnochio (Arches Theatre), Tam O'Shanter (Perth Theatre/Communicado), Homers (Traverse), The Celtic Story (Wildcat Theatre), The Wedding (Rightlines Productions), The Stamping Ground (Eden Court/Raw Material), Fisherman's Friends (Cornwall Playhouse), and The Last Ship (Northern Stage/USA tour/Toronto).

Brian James O'Sullivan plays Donalbain/Soldier/Murderer and Musician. His theatre credits include Maw Goose - winner of Best Dame at UK Pantomime Awards (Macrobert Arts Centre), Uh Huh: The Janice & Frank Story Parts 1, 2 & 3 (Òran Mór), The Stamping Ground (Raw Material), Oscar; My Name is Sarah, and…, Meetings with the Monk (Glasgow Lunchtime Theatre), An Edinburgh Christmas Carol, The Arabian Nights, The Winter's Tale (Royal Lyceum Theatre), Chic Murray: A Funny Place for a Window (Òran Mór, Glasgow/Winhill Productions/Fair Pley/BBC Scotland/Lemon Tree Theatre), McGonagall's Chronicles (Òran Mór/Traverse Theatre), Twelfth Night (Royal Lyceum Theatre/Bristol Old Vic), The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui (Dundee Rep), The James Plays (National Theatre of Scotland), The View from Castle Rock (Stellar Quines), and Oliver! (West End). He also hosts the popular Scottish theatre podcast, Putting it Together, which has released over 300 episodes since 2017.

Cush Jumbo returns to The Donmar Warehouse to play Lady Macbeth – she previously appeared in Julius Caesar (also St Ann's Warehouse, New York). Her other theatre includes Hamlet (Young Vic), Common, She Stoops to Conquer (National Theatre), The Taming of the Shrew (Shakespeare in the Park, New York), The River (Broadway), Fred's Diner (Chichester Festival Theatre), Pygmalion - Ian Charleson Award nomination, A Doll's House, As You Like It (Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester), An Argument About Sex (Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh), Liquid Gold (Almeida Theatre), Brixton Stories (Lyric Hammersmith), and Love's Labour's Lost (Shakespeare's Globe). As writer/performer, her theatre work includes Josephine and I (Bush Theatre/Public Theater, New York); and as writer, The Accordion Shop (National Theatre Connections). Her television work includes Criminal Record, Balestra, Stay Close, The Beast Must Die, Deadwater Fell, The Good Fight, Trying, The Good Wife, Vera, Getting On, Lip Service, Torchwood, and Harley Street; and for film, The Postcard Killings, City of Tiny Lights, Remainder, and The Inbetweeners.

Casper Knopf plays Macduff's Son/Fleance/Young Siward, marking his professional stage debut. His television work includes Silent Witness, Rough Diamonds, Our House, Halo and The Small Hand; and for film, How to Date Billy Walsh.

Cal Macaninch plays Banquo. His theatre work includes The Judas Kiss (BAM/Ed Mirvish Theatre/Hampstead Theatre/West End), Peter Pan (National Theatre of Scotland/Barbican), The Mistress Contract (Tron Theatre), A Tale of Two Cities, A Whistle in the Dark, Enrico Four, Frankenstein, Hamlet, Oedipus Rex, ‘Tis Pity She's a Whore (Glasgow Citizens Theatre), Anna Karenina (Shared Experience), Childminder (Traverse Theatre), How Like an Angel (Edinburgh Traverse Theatre), Macbeth (Open Act Theatre Co.), Not About Heroes (Heroes Theatre Company), Wee Andy (Òran Mór), The Bacchae (National Theatre of Scotland/Lincoln Centre, NY), The Cherry Orchard, The Philanthropist (Dundee Repertory Theatre), The Wood Demon (Playhouse Theatre), Under the Black Flag (Shakespeare's Globe), and My Eyes Went Dark (Finborough/Traverse Theatre). For television, his work includes Mayflies, The Essex Serpent, Trigger Point, Vigil, Time, Des, Vera, The Small Hand, The Victim, Frontier, Crown Court, Scott and Bailey, Banished, DCI Banks, Mr Selfridge, Lake of Darkness, Rik Mayall - The Big One, Alive & Kicking, Angel Eyes, The Chestnut Soldier, The Riff Raff Element, The Advocates, Nervous Energy, Dangerous Lady, A Mind to Murder, Speak Like a Child, Warriors, Littlebird, Waking the Dead, Rockface, Best of Both Worlds, Silent Witness, Murphy's Law, Ghost Squad, Sorted, Merlin, Strike Back, Garrow's Law, and Downton Abbey; and for film, Nobody Has to Know, Intrigo: Dear Agnes, Intrigo: Samaria, Calibre, The Hamilton Trilogy 2, The Awakening, Screwed, Slapper, Doomsday, Rag Tale, Dear Frankie, The Point Men, Breathtaking, Truel, Best, The Lost Son, Sentimental Education, Splitting Heirs, The Woodlanders, and Doctor Reitzer's Fragment.

Kathleen Macinnes plays The Singer and ensemble. MacInnes is a Scottish singer and actress who performs primarily in Scottish Gaelic. She won the Scots Trad Music Award for Gaelic Singer of the Year in 2006 and in 2012 her second album, Cille Bhrìde won Best Album. In 2010, she appeared on the soundtrack to the Ridley Scott film Robin Hood and was vocalist on GoM Circus, Macro at the opening of The Edinburgh Festival 2022. Her television work includes Machair, RanDan, Highland Sessions, and Transatlantic; and for film, An Ceasnachadh: The Interrogation of a Highland Lass, Seachd: The Inaccessible Pinnacle, Choirmaster for Justin Kurzel's Macbeth, Outlaw King, and Robert The Bruce.

Alasdair Macrae plays Musician and ensemble. His theatre work includes Macbeth (RSC), The Cheviot, The Stag and the Black, Black Oil (National Theatre of Scotland/Dundee Rep), A Six-inch Layer of Topsoil and the Fact it Rains (Perth Rep/Horsecross Arts), Twelfth Night (Bristol Old Vic/Royal Lyceum Edinburgh), Cockpit, The Winter's Tale (Royal Lyceum Edinburgh), The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart (National Theatre of Scotland/McKittrick Hotel, NY), The James Plays (National Theatre of Scotland/National Theatre/EIFF), Gastronauts (Royal Court Theatre), Interiors, Subway (Vanishing Point), Once in Concert (London Palladium), and Hi-Viz (Forest Row Village Hall). For film, his work includes Wild Rose.

Rona Morison returns to the Donmar to play Lady Macduff; she previously appeared in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie for which she was nominated for the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Emerging Talent. Her other theatre work includes The Meaning of Zong (Barbican Theatre), Mary, The Haystack (Hampstead Theatre), Cover My Tracks (The Old Vic), Dead Don't Floss, The James Plays (National Theatre), Glory on Earth (Royal Lyceum Theatre), Orca, The Diary of a Teenage Girl (Southwark Playhouse), Julie (Northern Stage), The Crucible (Bristol Old Vic); buckets (Orange Tree); Scuttlers (Manchester Royal Exchange); Anhedonia (Royal Court Theatre), To Kill a Mockingbird (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Illusions (Bush Theatre), The Second Mrs Tanqueray (Rose Theatre), and Illusions and Crave (ATC). For television, her work includes The Control Room, Absentia and Decline and Fall; and for film, Our Ladies, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Ready Player One, and Love Bite.

Noof Ousellam plays Macduff. His theatre credits include Baghdaddy (Royal Court Theatre), Leopoldstadt (West End), Buggy Baby (The Yard Theatre), Wildefire (Hampstead Theatre), Richard III (Cockpit Theatre/Custom Practice), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Almeida Theatre), Respect (Birmingham Rep), and Rendition Monologues (Sheffield Theatres). His television work includes Vigil, Rebus, Andor, Guilt, The Cure, Trust Me, Hanna, Love, Lies and Records, and Meet the Jury; and for film, Entebbe, Teen Spirit, The Mummy, Leave to Remain, The Conversations, and Extraordinary Rendition.

Raffi Phillips plays Macduff's Son/Fleance/Young Siward. His theatre work includes Winnie the Pooh (UK tour), Over the Waves; Max to the Future (Strange Town Youth Theatre), and An Inspector Calls (National Theatre). For television, his work includes The Gold and Pennyworth.

Jatinder Singh Randhawa plays The Porter/Seytan. His theatre work includes Moorcroft (Tron Theatre/National Theatre of Scotland), Cinderella the Musical (Dundee Rep), Peter Gynt (National Theatre), and The Arrival by Shaun Tan (Solar Bear). His television work includes Crime, Scot Squad, The Control Room, and The Nest; and for film, Damaged and Shepard.

David Tennant returns to the Donmar to play Macbeth – he previously appeared in Lobby Hero (Olivier Award nomination for Best Actor). His other theatre credits include Good (Harold Pinter Theatre, Olivier Award nomination for Best Actor); Don Juan in Soho (Wyndham's Theatre, winner of WhatsOnStage Award for Best Actor); Much Ado About Nothing (Wyndham's Theatre); Richard II (RSC/Barbican/BAM, winner of WhatsOnStage Award for Best Actor); Hamlet (winner of Critics Circle Award for Best Shakespearean Performance); Love's Labour's Lost; Romeo and Juliet; Comedy of Errors; The Rivals; As You Like It; The Herbal Bed; The General from America (RSC); Look Back in Anger (Royal Lyceum Edinburgh/Theatre Royal Bath, CATS Award); The Pillowman; What the Butler Saw (National Theatre); Push Up (Royal Court); Comedians (Exeter/Oxford); King Lear; An Experienced Woman Gives Advice (Royal Exchange Theatre); Vassa (Albery); The Real Inspector Hound/Black Comedy (Comedy Theatre); Hurlyburly (Queen's Theatre); Long Day's Journey into Night; The Glass Menagerie (Dundee Rep). TV includes Doctor Who (BAFTA Wales Best Actor, TV Times award, four National Television Awards and three TV Choice awards for Best Actor); Des (International Emmy Award for Best Actor, Broadcasting Press Guild Award for best actor, and National Television Award, Most Popular Drama Performance); Litvenenko; Good Omens; Inside Man; Staged; Around the World in 80 Days; Criminal; Deadwater Fell; There She Goes; Jessica Jones; Camping; Broadchurch (three TV Choice awards for best actor, Crime Writers Association award for Best Actor); W1A; Gracepoint (People's Choice Award); The Escape Artist (BAFTA Scotland Award); The Politician's Husband; Spies of Warsaw; Playhouse Presents: The Minor Character; True Love; Twenty Twelve; This is Jinsy; United; Single Father (TV Choice Award for Best Actor); The Sarah Jane Adventures; Hamlet; The Catherine Tate Show; Einstein and Eddington; Extras; Learners; Recovery (Royal Television Society Award nomination for Best Actor); The Chatterley Affair; Secret Smile; The Quatermass Experiment; Casanova; Blackpool; He Knew He Was Right; Terri McIntyre; Posh Nosh; Trust; Foyle's War; People Like Us; Randall & Hopkirk (Deceased); The Mrs Bradley Mysteries; Love in the 21st Century; Duck Patrol; The Tales of Para Handy; Dramarama; Rab C Nesbitt; Takin' Over the Asylum; and for film, Mary Queen of Scots; Bad Samaritan; You, Me & Him; Mad to Be Normal; What We Did on Our Holiday; Fright Night; The Decoy Bride; Glorious 39; Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire; Bright Young Things; Being Considered; The Last September; LA Without A Map; Jude.

Ros Watt plays Malcolm. His theatre work includes Dracula: Mina's Reckoning (National Theatre of Scotland), Never Swim Alone (StoneCrabs Theatre Company), Godot is a Woman (Silent Faces/Pleasance Theatre), Wait Til the End (The Pappy Show), and Charlotte's Web (UK tour).

Benny Young returns to the Donmar to play Duncan/ The Doctor. He previously appeared in Be Near Me (co-production with National Theatre of Scotland). His other theatre work includes Eulogy, Philoctetes, The Importance of Being Alfred, Love with a Capital L, Sweet Silver Song of the Lark (Òran Mór), Don Quixote (Perth Theatre), Monarch of the Glen (Pitlochry Festival Theatre), Still Game Live 2: Bon Voyage (Phil Mcintyre Entertainment), Hay Fever (Citizens Theatre), The Tempest (Xinchan Performing Arts Co.), Waiting for Godot, Hedda Gabler (Edinburgh Lyceum Theatre), Right Now, Unfaithful (Traverse), Macbeth (Park Avenue Armoury, New York/Manchester International Festival), Never Land (Eden Court), Wallace (Glasgow Arches), The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui (Chichester Festival Theatre), The Seafarer (Perth Theatre/Belfast Lyric), Midsummer, and A Christmas Carol (National Theatre of Scotland). For television, her work includes Good Omens; Shetland, Rillington Place, Scot Squad, Still Game, One Day Like This, Garrow's Law, Ian Brady: Roghainn a' Bhàis?, Waking the Dead, Spooks, Talk to Me, Taggart: Genesis, Playing the Field, Castles, Doctor Finlay, All or Nothing at All, Tell Tale Hearts, Boon, Star Cops, Screen Two, Maggie, The Gentle Touch, Play for Today, Square Mile of Murder, Airport Chaplin, and Sutherland's Law; and for film, Funny Man, A Woman at War, Captive, Out of Africa, White Nights, The Girl in the Picture. King Lear, Chariots of Fire, and Nosy Dobson.

Max Webster is an Associate Director at The Donmar Warehouse where he has directed Henry V. Max's other work as a theatre director includes Life of Pi (Sheffield Crucible/West End/Boston/Broadway, Olivier Award nomination for Best Director); Antigone; As You Like It; Twelfth Night (Regent's Park Open Air); The Lorax (The Old Vic/Children's Theatre, Minneapolis/Old Globe, San Diego), Fanny and Alexander and Cover My Tracks (The Old Vic), The Sea of Fertility and Mary Stuart (Parco, Japan), The Jungle Book and King Lear (Royal & Derngate, Northampton/UK Tour), The Winter's Tale (Lyceum, Edinburgh), The Twits (Curve, Leicester), Much Ado About Nothing (Shakespeare's Globe/World Tour), James and the Giant Peach and My Generation (WYP), Orlando, To Kill a Mockingbird and My Young and Foolish Heart (Royal Exchange, Manchester), The Chalk Circle (Aarohan Theatre, Kathmandu) and Carnival Under the Rainbow and Feast Kakulu (Hilton Arts Festival, South Africa). Film Credits include The Lorax: In Camera (Old Vic) and How the Grinch Stole Christmas: The Musical (Sky Arts/NBC). Opera credits include La Bohème (Goteborg Opera, Sweden) and The Merry Widow (ENO). Nominated for the Olivier Award, Tony Award, Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Director.