Fra Fee to Join The Shamrock Tenors Live In London At The Adelphi Theatre This Month

Direct from performing to 35,000 people at West End Live in London's Trafalgar Square the Irish Music Supergroup SHAMROCK TENORS will be “LIVE IN LONDON” at the Adelphi Theatre on Tuesday 30 July.

SHAMROCK TENORS will be joined on stage by a host of guests including Irish actor and singer Fra Fee and the renowned Unity Irish Dance.

Performing classic Irish folk songs as you've never heard them before, the SHAMROCK TENORS are Ireland's most exciting new music sensation. Their infectious energy, combined with bags of Belfast charm, brings new life to classics including Danny Boy, Black Velvet Band, Whiskey in the Jar and The Wild Rover, as well as some original new music.

Fra Fee has most recently been seen on TV in the acclaimed BBC Series Lost Boys & Fairies. Other screen roles include Hawkeye (Marvel), Rebel Moon (Netflix) & Animals. Fee's numerous stage roles include the world premiere of Jez Butterworth's The Ferryman directed by Sam Mendes (Royal Court Theatre, West End & Broadway) for which he won a What's On Stage Award, As You Like It (National Theatre); Romeo & Juliet; My Cousin Rachel (Gate Theatre, Dublin); Candide (Menier Chocolate Factory); Follies (Opera de Toulon) and Les Misérables (West End).

The multi-award-winning Unity Irish Dance Company is based in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Founded in 2018 by Irish dance champions; Kevin Goble & Edel Kearney, Unity has quickly become known for its exciting and innovative productions that showcase the beauty and grace of Irish dance.

Other guests are rising star Jasmine Gardiner, a multi-instrumentalist and performer from the North Coast of Northern Ireland and Cara-Gael, an Irish Dance school based in London, showcasing the future talent of Irish Dance.

With their first two debut singles charting at Number 1 on the iTunes World Music Charts and with more than six million views online, the SHAMROCK TENORS are Ireland's most sensational musical export. “Irish music for the 21st Century” (LoveBelfast).

St Patrick's Day 2024 saw the group release their debut St Patrick's Day Concert special on BBC 2 and BBC 4 in the UK ahead of its North American release on PBS in November 2024.

Currently touring the island of Ireland, the SHAMROCK TENORS have headlined festivals in the USA; performed in over 30 countries and sold-out venues including the Ulster Hall, the Grand Opera House (twice) and Birmingham Symphony Hall, England. The group is also set to embark on a 10-week coast to coast American Tour in the spring of 2025, the biggest ever tour for a Northern Irish band.

The five-strong group are performers who represent both sides of the community in Northern Ireland; five extraordinary talents including the country's best multi-instrumentalists, a champion Irish dancer and musical theatre stars. Created by Belfast performer, Raymond Walsh (Les Misérables - West End/UK Tour/Staged Concert) and proudly supported by Tourism Ireland, the SHAMROCK TENORS are: TOM BRANDON (Original Cast - Choir of Man), Matthew Campbell (Choir of Man, Australia), Jimmy Johnston and brothers Jack and Raymond Walsh.

Join them on a journey through Ireland's most beloved songs, in beautiful five-part harmony, as they share their love of home and their pride in how far it has come in recent years.

