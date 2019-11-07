Fra Fee Brings SEISUN Back Home To Lyric Theatre Belfast

Fra Fee, award-winning Irish actor and singer, is currently appearing as Owen in The National Theatre's acclaimed production of Translations by Brian Friel, in which he stars alongside Ciarán Hinds.

A regular on the West End and London stages, he is known for his role as Courfeyrac in the movie adaptation of Les Misérables, originating the role of Michael Carney in Jez Butterworth's The Ferryman in London and on Broadway, for which he won the 2018 Whatsonstage Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Play, and on screen opposite Holliday Grainger and Alia Shawkat in the recent feature film Animals.

Following sold-out performances at London's The Other Palace, and on Broadway's Feinstein's/54 Below, Fra Fee brings Seisún back home to the Lyric Theatre in Belfast. Seisún is an evening of storytelling through songs and tunes ranging from Sondheim, Pasek & Paul and Flaherty & Ahrens, to Fra's roots in traditional Irish music, with multi-instrumental guests and singers lending their talents to the evening.

Tickets for this one-off event are currently on sale and can be purchased from the Lyric Theatre website





