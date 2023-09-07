First Performance of STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Delayed and Haydn Gwynne Withdraws

Due to "sudden personal circumstances", Haydn Gwynne has been forced to withdraw from STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Cameron Mackintosh's latest musical production, which was due to commence previews at the Gielgud Theatre on Saturday 16 September.

The rehearsal period must therefore be extended whilst a replacement for Ms Gwynne is found to join and rehearse with the all-star ensemble cast, and preview performances will now commence on Thursday 21 September. We hope to announce Ms Gwynne's replacement in the coming days.

Cameron Mackintosh said today: "Matthew Bourne and I were naturally very distressed, along with our brilliant cast headed by Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga, to learn that Haydn Gwynne must suddenly withdraw from the production, for the immediate future at least. Haydn gave an unforgettable performance of Ladies Who Lunch during the OLD FRIENDS Gala Premiere in May 2022 and has been an integral part of this very close-knit company ever since. Haydn will be very much missed and we all send her our love. We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused to our patrons who had bought tickets for the first few performances, particularly those coming from afar. All affected ticket holders will be contacted directly by the box office to make arrangements for you to see an alternative performance as quickly as possible".