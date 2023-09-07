First Performance of STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Delayed and Haydn Gwynne Withdraws

The production was due to commence previews at the Gielgud Theatre on Saturday 16 September. 

By: Sep. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED Photo 1 Photos/Video: Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED
Interview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playi Photo 2 Interview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playing Hester Leggett and Fandoms
Interview: “I Love The Respect of The Practice in The UK': Writer Lauren Gunderson on Be Photo 3 Interview: “I Love The Respect of The Practice in The UK': Writer Lauren Gunderson on Being Drawn to London and Studying AI for Her Play ANTHROPOLOGY
THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Leads our Top Ten London Shows for September Photo 4 THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Leads our Top Ten London Shows for September

First Performance of STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Delayed and Haydn Gwynne Withdraws

Due to "sudden personal circumstances", Haydn Gwynne has been forced to withdraw from STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Cameron Mackintosh's latest musical production, which was due to commence previews at the Gielgud Theatre on Saturday 16 September. 

The rehearsal period must therefore be extended whilst a replacement for Ms Gwynne is found to join and rehearse with the all-star ensemble cast, and preview performances will now commence on Thursday 21 September. We hope to announce Ms Gwynne's replacement in the coming days. 

Cameron Mackintosh said today: "Matthew Bourne and I were naturally very distressed, along with our brilliant cast headed by Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga, to learn that Haydn Gwynne must suddenly withdraw from the production, for the immediate future at least. Haydn gave an unforgettable performance of Ladies Who Lunch during the OLD FRIENDS Gala Premiere in May 2022 and has been an integral part of this very close-knit company ever since. Haydn will be very much missed and we all send her our love. We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused to our patrons who had bought tickets for the first few performances, particularly those coming from afar. All affected ticket holders will be contacted directly by the box office to make arrangements for you to see an alternative performance as quickly as possible". 





RELATED STORIES

1
Photos/Video: Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED Photo
Photos/Video: Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED

The new cast has been revealed for the UK tour of WICKED, which will fly to cities in England, Scotland, Wales, and the Republic of Ireland from 7 December 2023. Meet the new cast in the all new video and photos here!

2
Acclaimed Female Impersonator Randy Roberts Returns To Crazy Coqs In DRAG BECOMES HIM - AG Photo
Acclaimed Female Impersonator Randy Roberts Returns To Crazy Coqs In DRAG BECOMES HIM - AGING DISCRACEFULLY!

After sold out runs in 2018 and 2019, US female impersonator extraordinaire, Randy Roberts is returning to Crazy Coqs this month for three performances of his internationally acclaimed show, 'Drag Becomes Him - Aging Discracefully!, an old school classic drag show with a modern twist.

3
BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon Add Second London Date to THE JINKX & DELA HO Photo
BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon Add Second London Date to THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW

Global drag icons and RuPaul’s Drag Race stars, BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon are hitting the road again with their internationally acclaimed, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show. A second London date has been added. Find out how to attend this new performance here!

4
Matthew Wolfenden and Tom Chambers Will Star in ELF The Musical at the Dominion Theatre; F Photo
Matthew Wolfenden and Tom Chambers Will Star in ELF The Musical at the Dominion Theatre; Full Cast Revealed

Matthew Wolfenden will return to the stage by starring as Buddy in the smash-hit musical adaptation of ELF at London's Dominion Theatre for a strictly limited season from 15 November 2023 until 6 January 2024. He will be joined by Tom Chambers, who reprises the role of Walter Hobbs. Learn more about the cast of ELF here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED Video
Photos/Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED
Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert Video
Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert
Watch: The Old Vic Theatre Releases PYGMALION Teaser Trailer Video
Watch: The Old Vic Theatre Releases PYGMALION Teaser Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE COTTAGE
THE SHARK IS BROKEN

Recommended For You