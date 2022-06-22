Fiona Harrold, Canal CafÃ© Theatre and Emma Taylor Present:Â LOVE, MONEY & INNER PEACE â€“ HOW TO HAVE A WONDERFUL LIFE IN SPITE OF EVERYTHING

Fiona Harrold, Canal CafÃ© Theatre And Emma Taylor present Love, Money & Inner Peace - How To Have A Wonderful Life In Spite Of Everything.

This is the show to get your mojo back after the past two years. It's time to step away from Boris, Bill and Joe and remember who's running the show - YOU!

The nation's mental health may be on the floor, but you can throw off the malaise to manifest money, love, and inner peace.

You'll laugh, you'll cry (only joking), and you'll change your life. The serious bits show you exactly what to do to manifest a wonderful life.

It's the world's first semi-show - part seminar, mostly show.

Fiona Harrold, aka the Queen Bee of Coaching, comments: 'There has never been a more important time to take back control of your mind.' It's time to fire up your spirit and get back in the driving seat and remember that YOU have the power to drive forward your life and fulfil your destiny.

Fiona Harrold has been at the forefront of coaching for 25 years and her first book, Be Your Own Life Coach, was an instant bestseller in 2000. Fiona has worked with prisoners, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and an Irish President! She knows you can create the life of your dreams in any circumstances and built a 6-figure business from a squat in Brixton.

Thursday 7th July 2022 @7:30pm

Running time: 60 minutes

Age recommendation: 16+

Canal CafÃ© Theatre - Delamere Terrace, Little Venice, London, W2 6ND.

Box Office: 020 7289 6054

Tickets: Â£12/Â£10 (+Â£1.50 booking fee)