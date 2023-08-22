Finalists Announced for Stiles + Drewe Best New Song Prize 2023

The prize will be celebrated in concert at The Other Palace on Monday 13th November 2023

By: Aug. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch 10 Songs from BACK TO THE FUTURE, Performed by the West End Cast Photo 1 Video: Watch 10 Songs from BACK TO THE FUTURE
Guest Blog: Author Jodi Picoult on Cancel Culture and the Power of Rhetoric in Adapting TH Photo 2 Guest Blog: Author Jodi Picoult on Cancel Culture and the Power of Rhetoric in Adapting THE BOOK THIEF
Leading London Ballet School Young Dancers Academy Announces New Identity Photo 3 Leading London Ballet School Young Dancers Academy Announces New Identity
Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year Photo 4 Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year

Finalists Announced for Stiles + Drewe Best New Song Prize 2023

Mercury Musical Developments and Stiles + Drewe are delighted to announce the finalists of this year’s Stiles + Drewe Best New Song Prize, which will be celebrated in concert at The Other Palace on Monday 13 November 2023. 

The finalist songs, selected from 177 submissions, will be performed by a stellar line-up of West End talent. TheStiles + Drewe Best New Song Prize is awarded on an annual basis recognising an outstanding song from a new musical, written by a member of Mercury Musical Developments.  

Established and overseen by acclaimed writing duo George Stiles and Anthony Drewe (Identical, Honk!, Mary Poppins), the Song Prize showcases twelve new songs from the musicals of tomorrow, in a celebration concert of new musical theatre writing. The evening will also include songs from a selection of recent hit musicals.  

A panel of industry judges, including George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, will award the prize and the winner will receive a prize of £1000 towards developing their work.  

 Established in 1992, Mercury Musical Developments (MMD) is the UK’s membership organization for writers of musical theatre, dedicated to developing the talents and careers of its members and ensuring a future for British musicals. 

 

FINALISTS 

  • ‘Ain't That So’ from T-Room...The Musical by Rosabella Gregory & Dina Gregory  
  • ‘Before I Move On’ from Bricks by Michael Henry, Emma Dennis Edwards & Darren Clark 
  • ‘Bio’ from Queerway by Geraint Owen 
  • ‘The Botanical Garden Gate’ from Game Theory by Rachel Bellman & Josh Bird  
  • ‘Drown Without Water’ from The Circle by Rachel Walker Mason & Nina Sundstrom  
  • ‘Height Lines’ from The Boy Who Sailed the Ocean in an Armchair by Jordan Li-Smith, based on the novel by Lara Williamson 
  • ‘Henry’ from Undertaking Betty by Richy Hughes & Luke Bateman  
  • ‘Stay’ from Stay by Jonathan O'Neill & Isaac Savage 
  • ‘Talent’ from In Clay by Rebecca Simmonds & Jack Miles  
  • ‘This Moment’ from FLIP by Josh Bird & Giles Fernando 
  • ‘Time Slows Down’ from Black Holes Like Donuts by Sam Norman & Eliza Randall ‘Unstoppable’ from The Unstoppable Letty Pegg by Helen Arney & James Hughes 

 

Casting and host to be announced soon. 

MMD and Stiles + Drewe would like to thank all the writers who submitted songs for consideration. 

Stiles + Drewe Best New Song Prize ceremony will be held at The Other Palace on 13 November




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
BLOODY ELLE and BOY OUT THE CITY Come to Lyric Theatre in September Photo
BLOODY ELLE and BOY OUT THE CITY Come to Lyric Theatre in September

For a limited season, this September, the Lyric Theatre will host two new pieces of work, which have received rave reviews from this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

2
RED PITCH Returns to the Bush Theatre in September Photo
RED PITCH Returns to the Bush Theatre in September

One of the hit productions of the Bush Theatre’s 50th anniversary year, Red Pitch returns to the Bush Theatre, London for three weeks only from 7 September.  Original cast members Kedar Williams-Stirling, Emeka Sesay and Francis Lovehall play three football-obsessed teens in director Daniel Bailey’s production.

3
Full Cast Announced For The World Premiere of Dmitry Glukhovskys THE WHITE FACTORY Photo
Full Cast Announced For The World Premiere of Dmitry Glukhovsky's THE WHITE FACTORY

The full cast is announced for The White Factory and includes: Adrian Schiller, best known for playing Mr Penge in the ITV series Victoria and Lord Aethelhelm in the Netflix series The Last Kingdom, as Chaim Rumkowski and Old Ezekiel.

4
Casting Has Been Announced for BOLD Theatres THE FOREIGNERS PANTO Photo
Casting Has Been Announced for BOLD Theatre's THE FOREIGNER'S PANTO

The full casting has been announced for BOLD Theatre's world premiere production of Shani Erez' political comedy with songs The Foreigners' Panto. 

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

New Brit School North in Bradford Set to Open in 2026New Brit School North in Bradford Set to Open in 2026
Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow's New Musical, WHY AM I SO SINGLE? Gets WorkshopLucy Moss and Toby Marlow's New Musical, WHY AM I SO SINGLE? Gets Workshop
Glyndebourne Reveals 2024 Season LineupGlyndebourne Reveals 2024 Season Lineup
Full Cast Announced for DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in ConcertFull Cast Announced for DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert

Videos

Video: Check Out an All-New Trailer For LA BAMBA in the West End Video Video: Check Out an All-New Trailer For LA BAMBA in the West End
Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House Video
Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
Watch the All-New Trailer For SIX in London's West End Video
Watch the All-New Trailer For SIX in London's West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SIX
WICKED

Recommended For You