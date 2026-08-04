Final Chance for THE PRODUCERS from £30.00 and More London Ticket Deals

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Ready to see your next West End show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to this week!

The Producers

Must end 19 Sept 2026

A New Mel Brooks Musical. Adapted by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan from Brooks’ 1968 film of the same name, with lyrics by Brooks and music by Brooks and Glen Kelly. As in the film, the story concerns two theatrical producers who scheme to get rich by overselling interests in a Broadway flop. Complications arise when the show unexpectedly turns out to be successful.

The original production opened on Broadway on April 19, 2001, starring Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick, and ran for 2,502 performances, winning a record-breaking 12 Tony Awards. It spawned a successful London production running for three years, national tours, many productions internationally and a 2005 film version.

Read More: Review Roundup: Did THE PRODUCERS Go Right in the West End?

Disney's Hercules

Must end 5 Sept 2026

Ancient Greece. A time of gods, mortals… and Hercules, who isn't quite either. But if he's not a god, how can he possibly save the world from Hades? It's one thing flexing those pecs, but going from zero to hero requires a different kind of strength.

Directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by David Zippel, a brand-new book by Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-Armah, and co-choreography by Tanisha Scott, Hercules delivers a thrilling night out at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane that leaves you ready to conquer anything.

Read More: First Look at Bradley Gibson as Hercules in the West End

Avenue Q

Save up to 42%

On Avenue Q, puppets and people intermingle in this show about the trials and tribulations of life as a grown-up: love, sex, money, race, and how to tell your roommate he’s gay.

After two decades, the three-time Tony Award-winning musical Avenue Q has returned to the West End in all its glory. With original Broadway director Jason Moore and original puppet designer Rick Lyon, a brand new cast takes on the puppet show with a difference.

Read More: AVENUE Q Celebrates West End 20th Anniversary

The Oresteia

Starring Mary-Louise Parker, David Morrissey, Tom Glynn-Carney and Rosie Sheehy

A contemporary family wakes up in a Greek myth and can’t seem to find a way out of their hellish destiny.

Writer and director Simon Stone is joined by the same creative team that brought the “fantastically original, gripping and magnificent” (The Guardian) The Lady from the Sea to life; set designer Lizzie Clachan, costume designer Mel Page, music by Stefan Gregory, lighting designer Nick Schlieper, and casting director Jessica Ronane CDG.

Read More: Review Roundup: Simon Stone's THE ORESTEIA, Now Open At The Bridge Theatre