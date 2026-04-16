Shop Olivier Award Winners - Deals For PADDINGTON, OH, MARY! & More

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Ready to see your next West End show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to this week!

Inter Alia

Winner - Best Actress!

Jessica Parks is a maverick London Crown Court Judge; sharp, compassionate, and determined to change a system she knows isn’t always just. But her career exists inter alia (‘among other things’) as she balances motherhood, friendship and the elusive notion of ‘having it all’.

So, when an unthinkable event rocks her finely tuned life, can she hold her family together – or will everything fall apart?

Read More: Review Roundup: Suzie Miller's INTER ALIA Transfers to The West End

Oh, Mary!

Noel Coward Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play

Directed by Tony Award-winning Sam Pinkleton and written by Tony Award-winning Cole Escola, the West End production stars Mason Alexander Park as Mary Todd Lincoln, alongside Kate O’Donnell as Mary’s Chaperone, Oliver Stockley as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Dino Fetscher as Mary’s Teacher and Giles Terera as Mary’s Husband.

OH, MARY! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this 80-minute one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln, through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).

Read More: Catherine Tate Will Play Mary Todd Lincoln in OH, MARY! in London

Paddington the Musical

7 awards including Best New Musical!

When a lost, small bear from Peru arrives in London in search of a new home, a chance encounter with the Brown family leads him to the wonderful world of Windsor Gardens.



But London isn’t all cream teas and friendly faces – and even the happiest families have their cracks beneath the surface. So when Paddington’s life is suddenly in peril, the Browns must decide just how far they’re willing to go — and what they’re willing to risk — to give this special bear a home.

Read More: PADDINGTON THE MUSICAL Eyes 2027 Broadway Transfer