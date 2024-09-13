Faye Tozer Will Host the UK Theatre Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stage star and pop sensation Faye Tozer will host this year's UK Theatre Awards sponsored by Encore, set to take place on Sunday 20 October at 8 Northumberland Avenue. The UK Theatre Awards celebrate the very best of theatre across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Awards are given for creative excellence and outstanding work both on and off stage, including the coveted UK's Most Welcoming Theatre Award and the Outstanding Contribution to British Theatre accolade.

Faye is best-known as a member of BRIT Award-winning pop band Steps, who had number one hits with Tragedy and Stomp, and sold over 25 million records worldwide. Their 10th album Platinum Collection - celebrating 25 years - reached an impressive No.1 in the official charts and they recently completed their 10th UK Arena tour.

No stranger to the stage, Faye has also built a stellar career in theatre, with credits including the brand-new production of 101 Dalmatians (UK Tour), 42nd Street (UK Tour) Singin' In The Rain (Sadler's Wells, Toronto and UK Tour), Everybody's Talking About Jamie (Apollo Theatre), In The Spotlight (UK Tour), Over The Rainbow (Tour), Me And My Girl (UK Tour), Love Shack (UK Tour), Saucy Jack And The Space Vixens (The Leicester Square Theatre) and Tell Me On A Sunday (UK Tour).

On screen, Faye has been seen on Strictly Come Dancing, Ru Paul's Drag Race, The Graham Norton Show, BBC's The One Show and ITV's Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, among others. As a presenter, she's been seen on E Today, Pepsi Chart Show and SMTV Live.

Claire Walker & Hannah Essex, Co-CEOs of Society of London Theatre & UK Theatre, said:

“We're so pleased to announce Faye Tozer as our host for the UK Theatre Awards 2024. Although she may be best known as a fantastic pop star, Faye has built an incredible career in theatre, particularly in touring productions, making her the ideal presenter to help us showcase everything that's fantastic about theatre throughout the UK at this year's ceremony.

We cannot wait to celebrate another incredible year of theatre across the UK, with the support of our headline sponsor Encore and all of our partners. We look forward to recognising the outstanding achievements of our members and the contributions they make to their local communities.”

Full nominations for the UK Theatre Awards 2024 are to be announced on Thursday 26 September.

