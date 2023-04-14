Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FURY AND ELYSIUM Comes to The Other Palace Studio This June

Performances run Tuesday 6th – Sunday 18th June 2023.

Apr. 14, 2023  
Welcome to Weimar Berlin, but not as you know it. The brand new queer, revolutionary musical Fury and Elysium comes to The Other Palace Studio this summer, celebrating and placing centre stage the lives of three iconic Jewish women: writers, political revolutionaries and artists. With a book by Stephanie Martin (Juniper and Jules, Soho Theatre; Passion Fruit, New Diorama Theatre) and music and lyrics by renowned singer-songwriter Calista Kazuko Georget, prepare to be immersed in Weimar history and culture, both artistic and political, as audiences are invited to explore Berlin's infamous queer scene.

Created as an epic piece that explores political revolutionaries, artistic and sexual freedom, Fury and Elysium explores queer culture and the fascinating lives of three very different Jewish women coming from the worlds of expressionist art, political agitation and the drag king scene. The narrative threads share a sense of radical change, rebellion and boldness against the backdrop of the rise of fascism, with artistic revolution at their heart.

Stephanie Martin says, Both the way of working and the piece feels fresh and radical. A creative team led by Jewish women and queerness, centring Jewish history and queer history, with a sense of collaboration across the board. We're passionate about making working mothers visible in theatre and proving it is possible with flexibility and support. The piece also feels radical in its size and scope. An ensemble of six playing multiple roles across a 15-year time period and a three-piece band. Let women, Jewish women and queer people make big work!

Calista Kazuko Georget, adds, I'm very proud of my Jewpanese heritage so it's a thrill and an honour to be composing music in what feels like a direct lineage of the exiled Jewish musicians and composers of Weimar Berlin. Jewish composers such as Weil, Spoliansky and Holleander are inspirations behind this score, as is the work of my late father, violinist Paul Robertson. Taking inspiration from these incredible creators alongside my own experiences and female sensibilities, I'm striving to create a brand new sound which is relatable and exciting to a modern audience.

Fury and Elysium is based on an original idea by Patrick Ehmcke-Kennedy and Stephanie Martin and is produced by Tanya Truman Productions, with cast to be announced soon.




