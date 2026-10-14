FROM THE HEART to Feature David Arnold, Anton Du Beke, and Rob Brydon

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Following an opening week at London's Garrick Theatre, special guests have been revealed to join Don Black's From The Heart for its final performances. Legendary James Bond composer David Arnold, entertainer Anton Du Beke and comedian and actor Rob Brydon are among the famous faces set to make surprise appearances over the coming week, with the dates of their performances remaining a closely guarded secret. The performance is set for October 18.

The first week has already seen some unforgettable moments, with Michael Ball performing Love Changes Everything – he originated the role of Alex Dillingham in Aspects of Love in 1989, and Love Changes Everything became his signature song, reaching number two in the UK Singles Chart. Then Marti Webb joined the cast to sing Tell Me on a Sunday, a magical moment as she originated the role in Don Black and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tell Me on a Sunday in 1979. Meanwhile, Bonnie Langford hot-footed it along the Strand from Paddington to join Don Black on stage.

With a different special guest joining the company at every performance, no two evenings are quite the same. The guests appear alongside an outstanding cast featuring EastEnders favourite Shona McGarty, Olivier Award winner Clive Rowe, internationally celebrated star Caroline O'Connor, West End and Broadway star and two-time Olivier Award nominee Michael D. Xavier and Olivier Award-nominated Frances Mayli McCann.

This new incarnation of From The Heart is the most ambitious yet, celebrating the extraordinary songwriting career of Oscar-winning lyricist Don Black. Refined and expanded following its acclaimed 2025 concert performances, the production, directed by Nick Winston, brings together some of Black's most beloved songs for film, television and theatre, from Born Free, Ben and Love Changes Everything to With One Look, To Sir, with Love and As If We Never Said Goodbye. The evening also features a special salute to his five iconic James Bond themes, including Diamonds Are Forever and Thunderball.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 14 Hrs 55 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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