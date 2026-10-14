FROM THE HEART to Feature David Arnold, Anton Du Beke, and Rob Brydon
The celebration of lyricist Don Black's songwriting career stars Shona McGarty, Frances Mayli McCann, Caroline O'Connor, Clive Rowe and Michael D. Xavier.
Following an opening week at London's Garrick Theatre, special guests have been revealed to join Don Black's From The Heart for its final performances. Legendary James Bond composer David Arnold, entertainer Anton Du Beke and comedian and actor Rob Brydon are among the famous faces set to make surprise appearances over the coming week, with the dates of their performances remaining a closely guarded secret. The performance is set for October 18.
The first week has already seen some unforgettable moments, with Michael Ball performing Love Changes Everything – he originated the role of Alex Dillingham in Aspects of Love in 1989, and Love Changes Everything became his signature song, reaching number two in the UK Singles Chart. Then Marti Webb joined the cast to sing Tell Me on a Sunday, a magical moment as she originated the role in Don Black and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tell Me on a Sunday in 1979. Meanwhile, Bonnie Langford hot-footed it along the Strand from Paddington to join Don Black on stage.
With a different special guest joining the company at every performance, no two evenings are quite the same. The guests appear alongside an outstanding cast featuring EastEnders favourite Shona McGarty, Olivier Award winner Clive Rowe, internationally celebrated star Caroline O'Connor, West End and Broadway star and two-time Olivier Award nominee Michael D. Xavier and Olivier Award-nominated Frances Mayli McCann.
This new incarnation of From The Heart is the most ambitious yet, celebrating the extraordinary songwriting career of Oscar-winning lyricist Don Black. Refined and expanded following its acclaimed 2025 concert performances, the production, directed by Nick Winston, brings together some of Black's most beloved songs for film, television and theatre, from Born Free, Ben and Love Changes Everything to With One Look, To Sir, with Love and As If We Never Said Goodbye. The evening also features a special salute to his five iconic James Bond themes, including Diamonds Are Forever and Thunderball.
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