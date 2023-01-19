Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FIVE YEARS WITH THE WHITE MAN Comes to VAULT Festival

Performances run 28 Feb – 5 March.

Jan. 19, 2023  

FIVE YEARS WITH THE WHITE MAN Comes to VAULT Festival

Unleash The Llama highlights a forgotten figure of Black British History with the first theatrical adaptation of the life of A.B.C Merriman-Labor, an African satirist who dreamed of becoming the greatest writer in the British Empire. This charismatic one-performer show features a kaleidoscope of characters brought to life through object puppetry and live sound effects, blending an Edwardian stand-up set with a contemporary exploration of racial and sexual identity.

Embarking on a defiant journey from Sierra Leone to the 'horrifying heart of whiteness' in Edwardian London, Merriman-Labor wrestles with romantic ruin, financial catastrophe, and severe writers' block to compose the first satirical ethnography of The White Man ever attempted. But when details of his intimate friendship with John Roberts spark rumours back in Freetown, he is faced with the impossible choice of exposure or oblivion. Before being delayed due to Covid precautions, the production was first scheduled for February 2022, to coincide with the republication of Merriman-Labor's work by Penguin Press, in a series edited by Booker-winning novelist Bernardine Evaristo. The play itself will be published by Nick Hern Books as part of its Plays From VAULT 2023 collection.

Five Years With The White Man was developed through a process of research into Merriman-Labor's extant writings, with the help of Sierra Leonean historian Professor Joseph J. Bangura, Merriman-Labor's great nephew (Melbourne Garber), and his biographer (Danell Jones), to represent Edwardian Britain from the perspective of a British colonial subject. Unleash the Llama hope to shed light on the neglected history of this trailblazing figure who was an author, a pioneer in business (championing African suppliers) and a travelling lecturer, who embarked on a 1000-mile tour of Africa, delivering a satirical lecture on the behaviours of 'The White Man'.

Co-writers Eloka Obi and Saul Boyer said "Five Years is a resurrection of Black British History that is as necessary as it is entertaining. Black British perspectives in history scarcely represent the rich diversity of Black British people, and we hope that this play will go a little way in helping that. VAULT Festival, in all its chaotic, exuberant creativity and diversity, is the perfect venue to reclaim a story that explores the intersection of LGBTQIA+ themes and the perspectives of People of Colour."

Unleash the Llama stage ambitious, genre-defying comedies, inspired by the personal narratives of its collaborators. Addressing socio-political themes with intensive historical research, they encourage audiences to explore the complexities of British society. The company's productions include the Edinburgh Fringe Festival sellout shows and Offie-commended JEW...ish, and Man of One Hundred Faces, both written by Saul Boyer.

Further collaborators for this production include Eloka Obi, a Nigerian-British writer and performer who has an original television series in development; and Sam Rayner, co-director of the Offie-nominated The Man Who Thought He Knew Too Much, and movement director for comedies including Jack Whitehall: At Large, and Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?!. The Unleash The Llama team are joined by London based actor and writer Joseph Akubeze - an ex-Mormon, whose recent credits include Hugo in the Netflix show the Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, directed by Colm McCarthy, Hulu's Black Cake, Ted Lasso, and Bridgerton.




Jasdeep Singh Degun to join Norfolk & Norwich Festival 2023 lineup Photo
Jasdeep Singh Degun to join Norfolk & Norwich Festival 2023 lineup
Norfolk & Norwich Festival have announced virtuoso sitarist Jasdeep Singh Degun will be joining the 2023 line up this May, ahead of the full programme launch on Tuesday 21 February.
Birmingham Royal Ballet Returns To Wolverhampton Grand Theatre With New BRB2 Photo
Birmingham Royal Ballet Returns To Wolverhampton Grand Theatre With New BRB2
Birmingham Royal Ballet has announced the launch of its new company BRB2 which will be visiting Wolverhampton Grand Theatre on Saturday 24 June 2023 as part of its inaugural UK tour with CARLOS ACOSTA'S CLASSICAL SELECTION.
Sheffield Theatres Announces Cast For Eve Leighs New Play WILDFIRE ROAD Photo
Sheffield Theatres Announces Cast For Eve Leigh's New Play WILDFIRE ROAD
Sheffield Theatres has announced the full cast for their new Playhouse production: Eve Leigh's new play Wildfire Road, which will open on Saturday 4 March 2023.
Theatr Clwyd Announce New Interim Associate Directors Photo
Theatr Clwyd Announce New Interim Associate Directors
Theatr Clwyd has announced that acclaimed Welsh theatre makers Francesca Goodridge and Daniel Lloyd have been appointed as the organisation's new Interim Associate Directors, bringing additional creative experience and knowledge to the Flintshire organisation.

More Hot Stories For You


Pegasus Opera Company And Hagemann Rosenthal Associates Present THE SIX OF CALAIS & RUTH, Starting 21 AprilPegasus Opera Company And Hagemann Rosenthal Associates Present THE SIX OF CALAIS & RUTH, Starting 21 April
January 18, 2023

Pegasus Opera Company and Hagemann Rosenthal Associates presents a double bill The Six of Calais & Ruth at Susie Sainsbury Theatre, Royal Academy of Music, London, NW1 5HT. The productions will be staged on Friday 21 April 7.30pm, Saturday 22 April 7.30pm, Sunday 23 April 2pm
Matthew Warchus-Directed A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to the Old VicMatthew Warchus-Directed A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to the Old Vic
January 18, 2023

Old Vic Artistic Director Matthew Warchus’ big-hearted, smash hit production of Charles Dickens’ immortal classic returns to The Old Vic, joyously adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, His Dark Materials).   
CHARACTER BUILDING EXPERIENCE Comes To The Museum Of Comedy And Vault FestivalCHARACTER BUILDING EXPERIENCE Comes To The Museum Of Comedy And Vault Festival
January 18, 2023

After sell-out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe, the interactive roleplaying comedy game show Character Building Experience is coming to London, with dates at the Museum of Comedy on 26 January and 23 February and the Vault Festival on 28 January, 11 & 25 February and 11 March.
Spring Dance Announced at The Coronet TheatreSpring Dance Announced at The Coronet Theatre
January 18, 2023

In Spring 2023 The Coronet Theatre brings a season laced with dance and movement from across the globe. Learn more about the lineup here!
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, COMEDY OF ERRORS, and More Set For Shakespeare's Globe 2023 Summer SeasonA MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, COMEDY OF ERRORS, and More Set For Shakespeare's Globe 2023 Summer Season
January 18, 2023

Shakespeare’s Globe has announced the Summer Season, running from April – October 2023.  Learn more about the lineup here!
share