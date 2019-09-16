FIVE LITTLE CHRISTMAS MONKEYS Comes To Park Theatre

Park Theatre will play host to a festive family performance of Five Little Christmas Monkeys. From the makers of the smash hit Dogs Don't Do Ballet (Little Angel Theatre), the highly-regarded performer and puppeteer Jum Faruq will bring the universally popular song Five Little Monkeys to life for families to revel in across the festive period.

This enchanting and surreal show will be packed with bold and engaging puppets, all showcased against a diverse mix of music ranging from dub reggae, through to funky rap, with a touch of classical influence. The show will begin a series of performances at Park Theatre from 16 December through to 21 December.

The show sees Sue the Zoo Keeper struggling to get mischievous Little Monkey to bed, as they discover together that numbers are all around us. Keep an eye out for unexpected household objects transforming and monkeys jumping on the bed! Learn to love counting during a riot of music, numbers and clowning in a madcap monkey puppet zoo.

The one-woman show will be fronted by Jum Faruq, a unique and talented storyteller, illustrator, puppeteer and clown. After completing her BA in Illustration at Central Saint Martins, Jum trained in Puppetry at Little Angel Theatre and Curious School of Puppetry. She works regularly with Dotted Line Theatre, Rich Mix, Apples and Snakes, Horniman Museum and Museum of London Docklands and has collaborated with organisations such as the BBC, The Barbican and Film Four.

With music by Rex Horan of the Neil Cowley Trio, the puppets are designed by Frances Barry.





