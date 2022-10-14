Extension And New Menus Announced For FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE Now Booking Until December 2023

Artistic Director Alison Pollard-Mansergh, Producer Jared Harford, and the whole team at Interactive Theatre International are proud to announce that Faulty Towers The Dining Experience, the critically acclaimed international immersive phenomenon currently celebrating its twenty-fifth anniversary, will extend its residency in London for another year, with tickets now on sale until December 2023.

The show also has further expansion plans in the UK, with a new residency in another major UK city to be announced next month.

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is a highly interactive experience, where audiences enjoy a 3-course meal and 5-star comedy.

When the audience become diners in the 'Faulty Towers' restaurant, pretty much anything can happen - because 70% of the show is improvised. The fun starts as guests wait to be seated. It then hurtles along in a 2-hour tour de force of gags and shambolic service as Basil, Sybil and Manuel serve a '70s-style 3-course meal together with a good dollop of mayhem. Expect the unexpected!

On Sundays from 16 October, audiences at the President Hotel will be able to enjoy a special Sunday roast menu option, with a three course meal including: Broccoli Super Green Soup, served with Courgette Fritters, Roasted Lemon and Oregano Half Chicken or Butternut Squash and Lentil Wellington, Roasted Potatoes, Roasted Root vegetables, and Yorkshire Pudding, with pudding choices

Vanilla and White Chocolate Cheesecake, served with Chocolate Sauce or Chocolate and Coconut Tart, with Forest Berries.

There will also be a festive menu choice from 1 - 18 December, with dishes including Roasted Butternut Squash soup, Turkey Crown or Butternut Squash and Lentil Wellington with a Mushroom, Shallot, and Sage Stuffing, oven roasted Rosemary Potatoes and Root Vegetables, served with gravy, with pudding choices White Chocolate and Raspberry Cheesecake, served with a Blueberry Coulis or Chocolate and Orange Brownie Cake, served with Chocolate Sauce.

Producer Jared Harford said, "We're thrilled beyond belief to be extending our London run, taking us into our 11th year of chaos on the West End. We know people still want to go out and enjoy themselves, while being conscious of rising costs - which is why an immersive show including dinner really is the best option for anyone looking for a spectacular night out."

A loving tribute to the BBC's classic TV series, the show has been seen by over a million people worldwide since the very first show at the Ridges Hotel in Brisbane on 24 April 1997.

Devised by Alison Pollard-Mansergh, Andrew Foreman and others, the show has been touring the UK and internationally since 2008, having appeared in 41 countries to date, and employing 56 actors per season. The show has toured to over 1000 venues, with approximately 400 shows per year on average across the UK, and has just celebrated its tenth year in London, cementing its status as London's longest running immersive experience.

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is a loving tribute to Fawlty Towers, the BBC TV series written by John Cleese and Connie Booth. Their TV scripts are not used in Faulty Towers The Dining Experience. Faulty Towers The Dining Experience uses its own original scripts and format.