Exclusive: Tickets From Just £25 for BAD JEWS at The Arts Theatre

Following two record-breaking, sold-out engagements, the original West End production of Bad Jews returns to the Arts Theatre in London for 11 weeks only!



Set over one night in a Manhattan apartment, a family's younger generation battles it out to decide who is the most deserving of a precious heirloom passed down from their beloved grandfather. Would it be the bossy, overbearing and fanatical Daphna, her wealthy cousin Liam, his non-Jewish girlfriend Melody, or Jonah, who would prefer not to get involved?

Book Now For Exclusive Prices For Bad Jews

Tickets at just £25, £35 and £45

Valid on all performances from 14 July to 7 August 2022.

(Excl Tuesday to Thursday 26/07 - 07/08 only).