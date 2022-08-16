Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Exclusive: Tickets From £24 for JACK ABSOLUTE FLIES AGAIN

See the riotous comedy at the National Theatre this summer

Aug. 16, 2022  
July 1940. After an aerial dog fight, Pilot Officer Jack Absolute flies home to win the heart of his old flame, Lydia Languish. Back on British soil, Jack's advances soon turn to anarchy when the young heiress demands to be loved on her own, very particular, terms.

A rollicking new comedy by Richard Bean (One Man, Two Guvnors) and Oliver Chris (Twelfth Night).

Featuring a cast including Caroline Quentin (Jonathan Creek), Laurie Davidson (Guilty Party), Natalie Simpson (Three Sisters) and Kelvin Fletcher (Emmerdale).

Emily Burns (The Comeback) directs this spectacular new version of Sheridan's The Rivals.

Booking until 3 September

