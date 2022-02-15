Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
Exclusive Sale: Get 33% Off MARY POPPINS Tickets

Book tickets for Disney's family musical from just £20

Feb. 15, 2022  
Mary Poppins

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's multi award-winning musical MARY POPPINS is now back at the Prince Edward Theatre - and you can save 33% on tickets with our exclusive deal!

Starring Zizi Strallen in the title role and Charlie Stemp as Bert, the magical story of the world's favourite Nanny is triumphantly and spectacularly brought to the stage with dazzling choreography, incredible effects and unforgettable songs.

Save 33% on Mary Poppins tickets

Valid Wednesday evenings, both shows Thursday and Friday evenings from 2 March - 1 April 2022 (excl. Saturday and Sunday performances.)

Thursday (both shows) and Fridays:

Band C: Was £48.50 - Now £40

Band D: Was £38.50 - Now £30

Band E: Was £38.50 - Now £20

Wednesdays:

Band C: Was £43.50 - Now £40

Band D: Was £33.50 - Now £30

Band E: Was £28.50 - Now £20

Book by Date: 17 February 2022

Book your tickets now!




