Exclusive Prices on DOCTOR WHO: TIME FRACTURE!

Doctor Who: Time Fracture, a ground-breaking immersive theatrical adventure, plunges you into the incredible universe of Doctor Who.

1940 - it's the height of the Blitz. A weapon of unknown origin destroys a small corner of Mayfair, and simultaneously opens a rift in space and time. For decades, UNIT have fought undetected to protect the people of Earth from the dangers it poses. Weakened and beaten back as the fracture's multiplied out of control, they're close to defeat.

From producers Immersive Everywhere - the creative minds behind The Great Gatsby - and officially licensed by BBC Studios, Doctor Who: Time Fracture welcomed its first UNIT recruits to HQ in Spring 2021.

Earth as we know it is at stake - now is the time for you to step up and be the hero. We'll travel to impossible places, confronting menacing monsters and ancient aliens along the way. It's a journey across space and time to save our race, and our beautiful planet.

