Exclusive Prices: Tickets at £35 or £55 For OTHELLO

Othello Farewell the tranquil mind.
A bright, headstrong daughter of a senator; elevated by her status but stifled by its expectations.
A refugee of slavery; having risen to the top of a white world, he finds that love across racial lines has a cost.
Wed in secret, Desdemona and Othello crave a new life together.
But as unseen forces conspire against them, they find their future is not theirs to decide.
Clint Dyer (Death of England: Parts 1, 2 and 3; Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical) directs an extraordinary new vision for one of Shakespeare's most enduring tragedies, with a cast that includes Giles Terera (Death of England: Face to Face), Rosy McEwen (The Alienist) and Paul Hilton (The Inheritance).
