Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Exclusive Prices - tickets at £35 or £55 for Othello at the National Theatre.

Othello Farewell the tranquil mind.

A bright, headstrong daughter of a senator; elevated by her status but stifled by its expectations.

A refugee of slavery; having risen to the top of a white world, he finds that love across racial lines has a cost.

Wed in secret, Desdemona and Othello crave a new life together.

But as unseen forces conspire against them, they find their future is not theirs to decide.

Clint Dyer (Death of England: Parts 1, 2 and 3; Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical) directs an extraordinary new vision for one of Shakespeare's most enduring tragedies, with a cast that includes Giles Terera (Death of England: Face to Face), Rosy McEwen (The Alienist) and Paul Hilton (The Inheritance).

Valid on all performances until 21 January 2023. Book by 21 January 2023