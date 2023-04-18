Exclusive Presale for MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO, Returning to the Barbican Theatre

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Get early access to the 5 star, Olivier Award-Winning production as it returns to London's Barbican for a strictly limited 18 week season

Apr. 18, 2023  
Find your spirit with the "awe-inspiring" (Time Out) and "dazzling" (Guardian) My Neighbour Totoro, as this five-star, Olivier Award-winning production returns to London's Barbican for a strictly limited 18-week season from 21 November 2023.


Winner of six Olivier Awards and five WhatsOnStage Awards, this "utterly beguiling" (The Stage) and "jaw-dropping" (Metro) staging of the celebrated 1988 animated feature film is brought to you by the Royal Shakespeare Company and Executive Producer Joe Hisaishi, in collaboration with Improbable and Nippon TV, and adapted by Tom Morton-Smith (Oppenheimer).


Hailed as "a tender and remarkably beautiful show" (Financial Times), My Neighbour Totoro is an enchanting coming-of-age story exploring the magical fantasy world of childhood and the transformative power of imagination, as it follows one extraordinary summer in the lives of sisters Satsuki and Mei.


Book now for this unmissable, "huge, healing hug of a show" (The Stage).

My Neighbour Totoro plays at the Barbican from 21 November 2023 to 23 March 2024 only.




April 18, 2023

