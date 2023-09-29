Exclusive 72 Hour Presale for AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE, Starring Matt Smith

Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Exclusive 72 Hour Presale for An Enemy of the People

What is truth without power?

Matt Smith stars in the critically acclaimed An Enemy of the People, Thomas Ostermeier’s bold reimagining of the classic play by Henrik Ibsen.

Doubt spreads faster than disease in Ibsen’s thought-provoking play about truth in a society driven by power and money.

When Dr. Stockmann makes an unbelievable discovery about the healing waters in his local baths, he holds the future of the town in his hands, but those with everything to lose refuse to accept his word. As the battle goes beyond contaminated water, barriers are broken in this contemporary production as Ostermeier shows us why this perennial class will be relevant forever.

Making his West End debut, celebrated director Thomas Ostermeier‘s iconoclastic production of An Enemy of the People plays at the Duke of York’s Theatre for a strictly limited run from 6 February 2024.

